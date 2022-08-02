‘Baywatch’ Star Donna D’Errico, 54, Posts New Bikini Video After Backlash

Donna D’Errico is legendary for rocking swimsuits on TV’s beloved Baywatch, and after clapping back at haters with an incredible white string bikini pic, the 54-year-old actress is back with more. She posted a short video clip to Instagram on Tuesday, August 2nd, wearing a hot pink bikini and showing off her flawless figure and tan. While standing barefoot in front of her bed, she gave her 879K followers a look at every angle. She wore her brunette hair down with a fully natural look.

“Thanks for all the comments on my other post,” Donna captioned the video. “I read them all. In no way am I anywhere near perfect but I’m feeling pretty damn good.

I took a little break and drove across America with my dog. This country of ours is beautiful. I never knew just how beautiful until I drove across it and took the time to appreciate it. Have an awesome day.”

The Baywatch alum nearly shut down the internet on July 16 with an equally impressive pic in a white bikini. “Quite a few women complained about the 4th of July video I posted in a red white & blue bikini because they thought I was “classier than that” and “too old to wear a bikini” and, my favorite, ‘desperate.'” she captioned the jaw-dropping pic. “Let me tell you something that might surprise you. I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want. On that note, here is me in a bikini squatting on a coffee table.” Fans went wild on both posts.

“Unbelievable..wow,” reacted one follower, while another wrote, “The most beautiful woman in the world” alongside fire and heart emojis. “I will definitely have an awesome day now,” commented another. “Keep Rocking It.” Yet another fan wrote, “Absolutely gorgeous u look absolutely fantastic Donna.”

The former Playboy Playmate is best known as blonde Baywatch beauty Donna Marco, in both the original series and its spinoff Baywatch Nights.