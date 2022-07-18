David Hasselhoff’s TV Son Looks Unrecognizable With Long Grey Beard At ‘Baywatch’ Reunion: Photos

David Hasselhoff and Jeremy Jackson are best known as father-son team Mitch and Hobie Buchannon on the wildly popular NBC TV series Baywatch. But Jeremy isn’t just a kid anymore, and when he gathered with his former TV stars for David’s 70th birthday, he looked nearly unrecognizable! In new pics, Jeremy rocked a long, gray beard that covered his highly recognizable face. Jeremy also rocked longer, curly hair, which is a big change from his spiky, lighter Baywatch ‘do. He appeared healthy and fit in the pics. David Chokachi, 54, who played Cody Madison in the breezy series, posted the pics to his Instagram account on Monday, July 18.

“Great celebrating @davidhasselhoff 70th, he’s such an amazing human being with so much love to share with the world,” Chokachi wrote of Hasselhoff’s July 17 birthday. “So many great adventures shared with this guy! Much love ! @jeremyjacksonfitness @kellypackardofficial.”

The pics included Hasselhoff with his arm around Chokachi’s shoulder, along with two unidentified children at a restaurant. Hasselhoff rocked a black button-down shirt for the informal Baywatch reunion, while Chokachi wore a casual tee shirt and olive green cargo pants. The second photo showed Kelly Packard, who played Baywatch babe April Giminski, flanked by Chokachi and Jeremy.

Jeremy is currently a personal trainer, and a dedicated one at that. He regularly shares fitness wisdom and updates with 62.4K followers via his official Instagram account. But the former child actor has struggled in the past. In April of 2015, he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly stabbing a man.

Officer Mike Lopez of the LAPD told HollywoodLife at the time that although Jeremy fled the scene, he was found the next day and apprehended, then “charged with assault with a deadly weapon, not a handgun. It was a knife from what I understand,” Office Lopez told us. The actor was later released on $30k bail. He was ultimately sentenced to 270 days in jail for the alleged crime.

He most recently appeared on Celebrity Big Brother UK in 2015.