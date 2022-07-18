‘Baywatch’ Star Donna D’Errico, 54, Rocks White String Bikini To Clap Back At Haters

Donna D’Errico loves rocking a bikini and doesn’t care who is offended. The 54-year-old Baywatch alum took to her Instagram page on July 18 to show off her slim figure in a classic white string bikini and to clap back at haters. “Quite a few women complained about the 4th of July video I posted in a red white & blue bikini because they thought I was ‘classier than that’ and too old to wear a bikini’ and, my favorite, ‘desperate’,” she began in the caption of the post. “Let me tell you something that might surprise you. I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want. On that note, here is me in a bikini squatting on a coffee table.” Donna rocked her suit as she playfully looked away from the camera, leaving her toned body on full display.

As she noted, the former Playboy model got a lot of heat after she heated up her Instagram page in an American flag-themed bikini on Independence Day. In the video, she flaunted her curves by striking some poses in the bikini and lip-synced to Lee Greenwood‘s rendition of “God Bless The U.S.A.” as it played in the background. At the end of the video, the beautiful brunette wished everyone a happy Fourth of July.

After she posted the clapback video, dozens of followers encouraged her to ignore the haters. “Good for you! If I looked that good I’d be posting pictures in a bikini every day!” one fan exclaimed. “Dont let any haters drag you down. They are just jealous because they can’t wear a bikini as perfectly as you do,” another supporter commented. “You are an immortal goddess. That’s just a fact.” There also appeared to be quite a few positive comments on the video that caused the controversy, perhaps because the actress deleted any unwanted rude comments.

Donna is no stranger to flaunting her figure. In May, she posted a breathtaking snapshot of herself posing in a brown crop top and low-rise white pants in Italy, giving a look at her toned midriff. Plus, in Oct. 2021, she stunned in a white crop top that featured a wide and plunging neckline that showed off her cleavage while attending the grand opening of her friend’s Santa Monica store. Furthermore, in August of that year, she commented on the Los Angeles heat by sharing a sexy photo of herself posing in a running shower wearing a white thong bodysuit that gave a side view of her rear and cleavage. “That’s not water. It’s sweat. 109° in the valley today,” she captioned the sizzling snap.

Perhaps, the July heat ignited a spark in Donna to tell those trolls to take a seat!