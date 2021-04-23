Donna D’Errico, 53, Rocks A White Bikini & Just Looks Like Her ‘Baywatch’ Days In New Photos

Donna D’Errico hasn’t aged a day! The 53-year-old slayed in her latest bikini photo, showing off her youthful complexion.

Donna D’Errico is an ageless beauty. The 53-year-old actress looks exactly like she did back in her Baywatch days, once again rocking a bikini! The star wore a white triangle style top and string tie bottom as she posed outdoors with a floral and paisley print umbrella. Donna paired the barely-there swimsuit with a sky high pair of nude pumps, throwing on a light white kimono for one of the photos, which were snapped in her gorgeous Los Angeles backyard!

The blonde appeared to be surrounded by trees in the outdoor area, with an orange one spotted behind her in the second image. “I never knew umbrellas could be masterpieces! Look at this one I’m holding,” she wrote in her caption, shared on Thursday, April 22. She went on to shoutout the umbrella’s designer Mario Talarico, demonstrating how it opens in a video shared as part of the post. “The photos just don’t do it justice. It is exquisite. Handcrafted in Italy by master craftsman @mario_talarico_since_1860 I’m almost afraid to use it! Swipe for more pics,” she added.

Donna’s glam was flawless as she kept her blonde hair smoothly blown out with a slight curl. Her complexion looked absolutely incredible, with her blemish-free skin glowing in the photos. She added a dramatic black eyeliner and luscious black lashes to complete the look, along with a nude lip and peach colored blush.

Her 319,000 Instagram followers were loving the post, and took to the comments with their compliments! “Absolutely gorgeous u look incredibly beautiful Donna!” one fan wrote, while another was stunned at how she looked the same as she did back in 1996 — which was when she made her debut on Baywatch as Donna Marco alongside the series’ stars David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson. Another questioned the use of an umbrella given the sunny Los Angeles weather (it was 62 degrees on Thursday), but Donna clarified in an earlier post that the item was actually to reduce sun exposure.

“Here’s me in my yard today with my pretty new parasol made in Italy by @mario_talarico_since_1860,” she captioned a second image, using a light white umbrella. “I’ve never owned or used a parasol before, but now I’m super careful about sun exposure so I will def be using this! And look how pretty!! I also got some STUNNING custom made umbrellas with antique handles from there. I’ll post pics & video of those soon,” she signed off.