6 Eyelash Curlers Under $20 That You Need To Get A Major Lash Lift

When it comes to lash lifts, many of us usually go to the salon to get them professionally done but since quarantine, we haven’t been able to. Luckily, you can get the same salon-quality experience in the comfort of your own home. Below, we rounded up some of our favorite eyelash curlers that have thousands of reviews and don’t cost more than $20!

1. EMILYSTORES Professional Makeup Tool For Eyelashes

This eyelash curler is perfect for everyday use. It comes in a pretty rose gold color and comes with two replacement silicone refill pads. It’s compact and easy-to-use, plus it has over 900 positive reviews and one customer gushed, “I’ve received so many compliments on my curled lashes when I use this curler! The curl reminds me of a lash lift! Love that it comes with extra pads as eventually, they do wear down.” $7, amazon.com



2. Hizek 3 in 1 Mini Eyelash Curler Kit

With over 3,300 reviews, this eyelash curler is at the top of our list. It comes with three tools and extra products in one kit including an eyelash curler, a mini partial eyelash curler, an eyelash extension tweezers, four mini partial curler pads, and four big curler pads. Everything you need to achieve gorgeous, lifted lashes is in this kit. $9, amazon.com

3. Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler

There’s a reason why over 25,300 people gave this eyelash curler positive reviews and it’s because it truly works. It’s available in four different colors and comes with two extra rubber pads. It’s made with a special hinge that delivers perfect and even pressure along the lashes so you get a perfect lift every time. $9, amazon.com

4. ELDA Eyelash Curler

Available in six different colors, we are loving this iridescent curler made of stainless steel, that has over 1,000 positive reviews. It has an ergonomic design and a double-lined circular ring handle that allows you to get a good grip. It fits all different eye shapes and it comes with three extra silicone pads and a spoolie brush. $7, amazon.com

5. Kaasage Eyelash Curler

If you’re looking for an eyelash curler that gives you maximum support and a perfect grip, look no further than this one. It has over 6,800 positive reviews and comes with five extra silicone pads. The finger rings are also lined with silicone to ensure application is seamless and comfortable. One customer loved it so much she wrote, “My old eyelash curler broke and after reading many reviews for other eyelash curlers, I decided to give this one a try. I love how it’s different from other eyelash curlers because it has a nice grip to it. It comes with several replacement rubber pieces as well. It really does curl my eyelashes really well as you can see in the pictures I have posted. This one is a keeper!” $10, amazon.com



6. COVERGIRL Makeup Masters Eyelash Curler

You cannot beat the price of this eyelash curler that has over 4,000 positive reviews. It’s the perfect curler to throw in your purse and use on the go as it’s compact, easy-to-use, and lightweight. The silicone cushion makes it gentle on lashes and one customer even gushed, “This is ‘the’ old hollywood makeup artists tool that works! The curvature is perfect because it is moon shaped and smaller in width than all the other curlers. It has the proper mechanism, not the sloppy one that sits against your cheek or the weird scissor one that pinches your eye and cheek.” $4, amazon.com