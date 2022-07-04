Bella Thorne Celebrates 4th Of July In American Flag Bikini: Photos

Bella Thorne, 24, got her fans’ attention on July 4th when she celebrated the holiday in an American flag printed bikini! The actress posed in a series of confident photos as she modeled the two piece, which included a strapless top and thong bottom, outside with an American flag above her and palm trees behind her. She had her long blonde hair down and parted in the middle and added round sunglasses to the look.

“PATRIARCHY CAN EAT MY 🍑,” Bella wrote in the caption of the pics. Her fans were quick to react and many of them seemed to love the photos. “You look so amazing,” one fan wrote while another called her sunglasses “so cute.” A third wrote, “A great 4th of July to you, Bella 😍😍 You’re always stunning, and glowing with strong, great vibes” and many more left her red, white, and blue heart emojis.

Bella’s latest festive pics come just a few days after she was spotted out and about with a mystery man. The pretty gal, who recently broke up with her fiance Benjamin Mascolo, wore a gray sleeveless crop top and dark gray suede cargo pants with pockets as she enjoyed dinner with the hunk at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, CA. She also topped her look off with yellow heels as he looked dapper in a black blazer over a black vest, black pants, and white sneakers.

It’s hard to know if Bella’s latest outing with the unidentified man is a hint that she’s romantically moving on from Benjamin, but it’s certainly possible. In Mar. 2021, the former lovebirds got engaged after dating for two years, but Bella admitted that their busy lives had been affecting the wedding planning. “I already have three, four movies slated for next year, and Ben also has stuff slated for next year,” she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Sept. 2021. “So we’re both just in this odd place of having to work so much, and we really want time off before the wedding so that we can enjoy it.”

In the beginning of June, a source told PEOPLE that Bella and Benjamin had parted ways. “Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo have parted ways, calling off their engagement of over a year. Their conflicting schedules led to a lot of time apart that eventually resulted in the breakup, but the two have parted ways amicably,” the insider said.