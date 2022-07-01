Bella Thorne Wears A Crop Top While Out With Mystery Man After Ending Engagement

Bella Thorne, 24, may be dating someone new following her split from her fiancé Benjamin Mascolo. The multi-talented star was joined by a mystery man for dinner at celebrity hotspot Craig’s in West Hollywood on Thursday night (June 30). Bella wore a grey crop top and a pair of high-waisted cargo pants. The red-headed beauty completed her look with yellow heels and an emerald green handbag that she held in her hand.

Bella walked out of the restaurant and into a black car with her mystery man by her side. The handsome hunk was dressed in a dark green khaki suit with a white V-neck teeshirt and a pair of white sneakers. He seemed very attentive to Bella as the pair left the popular eatery after enjoying their meal together.

News broke on June 2 that Bella and Benjamin, 29, ended their relationship one year after getting engaged. “Their conflicting schedules led to a lot of time apart that eventually resulted in the breakup, but the two have parted ways amicably,” an insider told PEOPLE.

View Related Gallery Stars Wearing Crop Tops & Jeans: Photos Of Sophie Turner & More West Hollywood, CA - A recently single Bella Thorne is seen being trailed by a nicely dressed mystery man as she exits a late dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood. Pictured: Bella Thorne BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The former couple started dating in April 2019, after Bella announced her split from Mod Sun, who she and YouTuber Tana Mongeau were in an open relationship with. Bella and Benjamin confirmed their relationship via Instagram in June 2019. It wasn’t until March 2021 that the Shake It Up actress and the Italian singer announced their engagement.

Bella previously spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in Sept. 2021 about wedding planning and joked that she’d be a “bridezilla.” She also hinted at her and Benjamin’s busy schedules at the time, which was the reason for their split.

“I already have three, four movies slated for next year, and Ben also has stuff slated for next year,” she said. “So we’re both just in this odd place of having to work so much, and we really want time off before the wedding so that we can enjoy it.”