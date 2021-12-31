Bella Thorne Rings In 2022 Early While Rocking Tiny Pieces Of Fire Engine Red Lingerie: ‘Happy NYE’

Cheers to that! The red-tressed starlet toasted to the New Year in a sassy Instagram

Countdown! Bella Thorne, 24, sizzled as she got a headstart on celebrating 2022 in a sexy new Instagram post on Dec. 31, 2021. The Shake It Off star looked red hot as she slipped into some slinky red lingerie and sipped on champagne in the snapshots, which you can see here.

Bella draped herself in an elegant crimson robe trimmed with maribou feathers, letting her strappy underthings peek through the piece seductively. Getting playful, she waved around the sleeves while carrying a flute of something bubbly in one hand. Amping up the elegance, Bella wore sparkling stilettos, a diamond-encrusted crucifix and had her crimson tresses styled into full curls with her locks twisted into a bow at the front. “Who’s ready to ring in 2022 with me??” Bella wrote in her caption, adding “With champagne of course. Happy NYE bbs! Love you all!!”

The former Disney princess certainly had a fantastic 2021. Her Italian pop star beaut Benjamin Mascolo, 28, popped the question in March and the star’s been over-joyed since. Bella spilled some wedding details to HollywoodLife in Sep., telling us the couple has a “rough date in mind”, but still lots to plan.

“It’s going slowly but surely,” the actress told HL in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “I already have three, four movies slated for next year, and Ben also has stuff slated for next year. So we’re both just in this odd place of having to work so much, and we really want time off before the wedding so that we can enjoy it.” The star said it was “already going to be a tough process” but joked that she is “going to be a bridezilla.” “We want it to be the best experience and not rush it, so we’re kind of in an odd place right now,” Bella explained.

Bella also dished about Ben’s amazing proposal, which was had her “so surprised.” “We had talked about marriage before, so that wasn’t necessarily surprising. It was more so when it happened on set,” she explained. “It happened on the last take of the Time Is Up. He did the last take and then went into a very sweet, long-written thing. It was really so special and to have the movie be this time capsule of our love.”