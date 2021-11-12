Bella Thorne Wears Nothing But An Open Velvet Vest & Matching Pants In Sexy New Photos

Bella Thorne teased she was ‘looking for trouble’ in her Friday post as she showed off her chic velvet outfit while posing in a hotel room.

Bella Thorne, 24, left little to the imagination in her latest photo. The Disney alum posed up a storm in an open velvet suit vest with nothing underneath in photos shared to Instagram on Friday, Nov. 12. She paired the rust colored top with a matching pair of flared pants, adding to the ’70s vibe of her on-trend look. At one point, she turned around to reveal the paisley silk print on the back of the best, as well as per perfectly curled red hair.

“its Friday and i’m looking for trouble,” she quipped in her cheeky caption, adding a purple devil emoji, a lightning bolt and clapping hands to name a few. It’s unclear what Bella was working on, but she appeared to be dressed up for a photo shoot. The singer and actress also showed off her flawless makeup, which included a blue shadow and matte nude lip. As always, Bella was iced out with her two diamond watches: a diamond covered white-and-yellow gold Rolex Datejust worth over $36K on one wrist, and an all-diamond Audemars Piguet Royal Oak chrono steel worth $60K.

Fans left plenty of love in the photo comments, which racked up over half a million likes. “The hottestttt,” one commented. “all red is a vibe!!!” another wrote in the caption.

While there weren’t additional hints about the project on her Instagram story, she did tease another collaboration with rapper Juicy J, 46! The pair recently joined forces for the catchy tune “In You,” accompanied by a racy video where they appear to be dating the same woman — unaware that they’re being two-timed. The track featured Bella rapping instead of singing, dropping some serious bars as she expressed frustration with her female lover.

“I miss you when I’m in you/Tell me why wе can’t continue? (‘tinue)/No reply to the texts I sent you/No regards to the s— we been through,” she says in the song. Bella also looked sensational in several set-ups, showing off her fit physique with various lingerie sets and bodysuits.