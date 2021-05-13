Bella Thorne Sizzles In A Pink Bikini With Over $100K In Diamond Watches In Flirty Miami Videos

Bella Thorne rocked both an iced out Rolex and Audemars Piguet as she showed off her bikini look that included mint leather boots.

Bella Thorne, 23, added some serious bling to her bikini! The Shake It Up alum shared a series of selfie videos to her Instagram account on Wednesday, May 12 rocking a pink two piece. She added two ultra luxe watches to her ensemble, including a diamond covered white-and-yellow gold Rolex Datejust worth over $36K and an all-diamond Audemars Piguet Royal Oak chrono steel worth $60K.

Her pink swimsuit featured neon and tie dye tones, including a ’70s inspired floral print. She paired the criss-cross top and matching bottom with a sarong skirt in the same material, adding a mint green pair of to-the-knee boots. A vintage Chanel necklace hung around her neck as she danced to Nelly‘s classic tune “Country Grammer.” The heart shaped chain was paired with a number of other chunky necklaces, rings and bracelets as Bella partied in Miami, Florida where she is currently vacationing with fiancé Benjamin Mascolo.

Bella kept her red hair down for the first videos as she showed off her look, seemingly filming in a spacious home. Her colorful, blinged out manicure was also on display as she gave her 24 million followers a look at her ensemble. In the next, she threw her locks up into a bun and placed a pair of circle shaped wire sunglasses on her head. After a single post in a car, she appeared to be dancing on a boat for the rest of the day, where tunes also included Sir Mix A Lot‘s “Baby Got Back.” The rapper’s line “’til the break of dawn” could be heard blaring as Bella grooved along on a white sofa.

The trip comes just six weeks after she confirmed Benjamin popped the question! The Italian singer proposed with a romantic set-up that included a heart display with their initials, “B&B.” He popped the question with a gorgeous pear-shaped diamond ring that’s estimated to be between 3.5 – to 4-carats, surrounded by a series of smaller gems (likely costing in the $75,000 and $125,000 range). “He knows exactly my style @b3nm,” Bella wrote alongside a close-up photo of the sparkler.

The couple celebrated their upcoming nuptials with a swanky engagement party at Hollywood’s No Vacancy on Saturday, April 24 where Bella dazzled in a red gown with a very high slit. She stunned in the Jessica Rabbit inspired look which included a pointy suede red pump, a tiara and a Roger Vivier clutch worth $1,600. She was once again dripping in diamonds with her AP watch and a show stopping diamond pavé Serpanti bracelet by Bvlgari.