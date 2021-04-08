Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture Models New $4K Dior Purse & Chanel Earrings — See Adorable Photos

Cardi B’s daughter, Kulture, carried Princess Diana’s favorite Dior purse for an adorable photo shoot. It was a piece from the two-year-old’s $24K haul of designer looks from her mom.

Cardi B‘s two-year-old daughter, Kulture, is putting her $24,000-worth of new designer pieces to use! The fashionista had a little photo shoot while touting her new $4,600 Mini Lady Dior Bag and Chanel’s $475 double-C earrings. The jewelry matched the Chanel barrette adorned with a giant bow on her head! Kulture’s outfit was just as vogue: a fuzzy cheetah print vest layered over a white turtleneck top, paired with flared navy trousers, Uggs boots and fabulous cat eye sunglasses.

Kulture’s purse has a fun backstory. The late Princess Diana, who passed away in 1997, actually inspired the name of the signature Dior bag that Cardi’s daughter was holding. Given the royal’s habit of carrying around that particular Dior bag following its debut in 1995, Dior renamed it as the “Lady Dior Bag” to pay tribute to Diana’s old title, Lady Diana Spencer.

Cardi posted the adorable photos to her Instagram page on April 8, captioning them, “Made in Belcalis. @kulturekiari my girly cheetah girl.” P.S. — Cardi was referring to her legal name, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar. While fans gushed over Kulture’s impeccable style, some wanted to know if she was “feeling better” lately. “She a little puffy cause she been sick lately but she has gotten better,” Cardi explained to one of her worried fans.

The new purse and earrings were just two pieces among an expensive designer haul that Cardi pulled together for her daughter. On April 6, Cardi showed off the new additions to Kulture’s wardrobe: three Chanel bags (a quilted vanity case, a pearl-studded drawstring bag and a quilted flap bag), two more Dior bags (another Mini Lady Dior bag and a monogram saddlebag), and a rhinestone-embellished tote bag from Dolce & Gabbana.

Cardi showing some of the new items she purchased Kulture today while shopping.🛍 “ This what happens when God gives me the babygirl I always wanted 😩.I shop more for her then I do for myself @ kulturekiari . “ Via; her Instagram. ( April 6th, 2021. )@iamcardib pic.twitter.com/wOpnNDzwG1 — Ms. match that same energy💎 (@TheBardiLegacy) April 7, 2021

You’ll never catch Kulture with a generic brand purse! The stylish two-year-old has been rocking name brand pieces long before her mom’s recent shopping spree. In March, Cardi shared a photo of Kulture wearing a chain bag from Chanel worth $5,000.