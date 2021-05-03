Khloe Kardashian & Mom Kris Jenner Look So Glam In Mother’s Day Campaign For BVLGARI — See Pics

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian were dripping in over $250,000 worth of BVLGARI jewels for their gorgeous photoshoot as they twinned in white.

Kris Jenner, 65, and Khloe Kardashian, 36, are the ultimate mother-daughter duo! Just says before Mother’s Day, the Keeping up With the Kardashians stars posted for an ultra glam photoshoot with luxury jeweler BVLGARI. Both in crisp white, Kris protectively embraced her daughter for a sweet portrait as they modeled over $250,000 worth of jewels from the brand’s signature Serpanti collection. The mother of six and grandmother of 10 looked so chic in a double breasted white blazer, while Khloe sported a silk top and a casual pair of jeans.

“Mommy, my guiding light, my mentor, my idol, my best friend, my Queen. You have always put my happiness first,” Khloe wrote in a sweet caption via Instagram on Monday, May 3. “As a child I felt your love, I knew your warmth and your support, but your selflessness could only be fully understood when I became a mother myself,” she penned, referencing her adorable daughter True, 3, with Tristan Thompson.

“There is nothing you wouldn’t do for me, and for all of us,” the Good American founder added. “Thank you for everything you have done and continue to do for us. Thank you for the lessons you taught me. I love you more than you will ever know, and today and every day I celebrate you,” Khloe concluded her loving tribute ahead of Mother’s Day, which falls on Sunday, May 9. Kris responded, “I love you so much my bunny,” along with some loving words about her daughter in the campaign. “You are beautiful inside and out, fearless in your pursuits, and you go out of your way to make others feel loved and appreciated,” the Safely founder said.

Both opted for the brand’s iconic snake inspired necklace, with Khloe rocking the $64,000 diamond pavé version, and Kris choosing a pretty rose gold version. The matching bracelets and rings could be seen on their wrists and fingers. Recently, Kendall Jenner also proved she’s a fan of the Italian jeweler, wearing two of their B.zero1 collection rings on a date with Devin Booker, 24. As always, Kris and Khloe’s glam was on point with a matching nude lip and black liner look. Khloe kept her brunette hair center parted and down, showing off subtle blonde highlights, finishing her beauty look with a long black manicure.

Khloe’s mysterious large ring appeared once again appeared in the photo on her engagement finger. The star seemingly has been keeping fans guessing in recent months as rumors have swirled that her Boston Celtics ex could have proposed! She was first spotted with the sparkler while out with Tristan and True in Boston on Dec. 22, and more recently sported it in a Good American campaign. Kris Jenner later said that Khloe simply, “just loves jewelry” to friend Ellen DeGeneres on Mar. 25, adding “she loves a good ring.”