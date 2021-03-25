Kris Jenner Reveals How Kim’s Doing Amid Divorce & Whether Khloe’s Truly Engaged — Watch

Kris Jenner didn’t hold back on family updates during her upcoming appearance on the ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’!

Kris Jenner, 65, revealed her daughter Kim Kardashian, 40, is doing “good” amidst her divorce from Kanye West, 43. “Kim’s good. Kim is really, really busy — working on all her different projects that she’s doing it,” the mom of six revealed to friend Ellen DeGeneres in an interview scheduled to air on March 25. “Not sure how she does it with all those grand babies. She’s got a lot of energy that kid,” Kris added, referencing North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.

The KKW Beauty founder has a fair amount on her plate as she navigates her split: Kim just launched her silky Jacquard collection for SKIMS, including sister Kourtney Kardashian, 41, and BFFs Allison Statter and Lala Anthony. In addition to her business ventures, the reality star is also continuing her law studies and activism in prison reform.

“She’s so focused and she’s just passionate about the whole thing — and everything she stands for,” Kris beamed. “I see her studying. It’s in her schedule every single day when I get the kids daily schedules — the study time is always blocked out so nothing else can get in the way. I’m proud of her,” she addd, noting that Kim’s dad, the late Robert Kardashian Sr., is a “big motivation” for her.

Kris also addressed those ongoing rumors that daughter Khloe Kardashian, 36, is engaged to Tristan Thompson, 30! An inquisitive Ellen asked, “What is the ring on her finger? It’s a giant ring. What’s happening?” — a clear reference to Khloe’s recent Good American ad where she wore a giant diamond ring on her left hand. “That’s a good ring. I think she just loves jewelry, she loves a good — you know — ring. You should ask Khloe that!” the 65-year-old — who just launched a cleaning brand with Chrissy Teigen — teased.

Khloe and Tristan share daughter True, 2, together — and despite their 2019 split — have confirmed they’re trying for another child via embryos and IVF. “I think it’s so great that they want to do that again and have a sibling for True because there’s nothing bigger than a big family and brothers and sisters,” Kris said. “[Kids and family are] just my heart. I’m really happy, I just want them to be happy and True will be so excited,” the grandmother of 10 also said.