Kourtney Kardashian’s Fans Think She Threw Shade At Jordyn Woods With Snake Necklace

Is Kourtney Kardashian calling Jordyn Woods a snake?? That’s what her fans think after she posted this Instagram with a subtly shady caption. You have to see this masterpiece ASAP.



Diamonds are a girl’s best friend… but snakes sure aren’t. Fans are picking up on what Kourtney Kardashian‘s putting down on Instagram, when she posted a pic of herself wearing a diamond necklace shaped like a snake. They’re convinced that Kourt’s making a sneaky jab at Kylie Jenner‘s (ex) best friend, Jordyn Woods, who allegedly hooked up with Tristan Thompson! You know, that’s a pretty damn good joke. Kourtney hasn’t spoken out yet about the drama surrounding her beloved sister, Khloe Kardashian, but this sure seems like her way of doing so!

The comments section on Kourtney’s post is wild right now. It’s full of snake emojis, of course. And the comments are scathing. “Why is Jordyn on your neck?” one fan commented. “Yep. We all know who that snake is. Well played Kourtney, well played.” wrote another fan. And one chimed in with, “Snake diamond drip. So many messages in this pic.” Some fans were tagging Kylie, which is kind of harsh considering the situation. But the comments are so good. “Hopefully those diamonds don’t cheat on you with Tristan Thompson @kyliejenner,” someone wrote. Damn!

One fan interpreted the pic to be about Tristan: Diamonds won’t cheat on you with your little sisters best friend 😢😭,” they wrote. Ouch! Regardless of who it’s targeted at (Jordyn, let’s be honest), fans are behind Kourtney and her fine-tuned shade. “YAAASSSSS keep an eye out on the snakes 🐍,” one wrote. “Oh i feel the shade ok kourtney i f**k with you that diamond snake piece #queenofshade❤💋.”

Kourt’s the latest Kardashian-Jenner sister to back Khloe up on social media. Kendall Jenner unfollowed Tristan on social, and Kim Kardashian unfollowed both him and Jordyn. She also backed Khloe up on Twitter when haters with nothing better to do criticized her for going to an event after the news of Tristan’s alleged cheating broke. Khloe hasn’t said anything publicly, but did post some quotes on her Instagram story about “betrayal” and “pain.” Kylie, understandably, hasn’t said anything about the painful situation yet — but she did slash the prices on any Jordyn-related Kylie Cosmetics products. This war is definitely being waged online!