Amelia Hamlin Cuddles Up To Scott Disick On Romantic Boat Trip & Wears Pink Bikini Top To Match His New Hair

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin waved goodbye to winter on March 1 and enjoyed a boat day in Miami! Check out photos of the lovebirds soaking up the sun together.

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin were totally rocking a love boat look on March 1! The couple was spotted in sunny Miami with a group of pals taking a boat out onto the water. Despite the lack of PDA, Scott and Amelia nevertheless looked incredibly loved up and super stylish. Scott, 37, sported his bold pink hairstyle, while 19-year-old Amelia looked gorgeous in a multi-color mini-dress featuring butterfly designs.

Both Scott and Amelia kept their looks fairly low-key, too, with both opting to wear sunglasses to shield their eyes from the Miami sunshine. Just the day before, on February 28, the pair was spotted hitting the beach, where Amelia wore a bright pink bikini that practically matched Scott’s newly dyed hairdo! You can see the photos here. The twosome looked as great as ever, and their latest outing comes just after Amelia defended the couple’s relationship.

In a February 28 Instagram post, Amelia sweetly referred to Scott as her “Dream Man” while cozied up to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. Unfortunately, some fans were none too pleased with the show of affection. Once the Instagram account Best of Bravo resurfaced the image, some Instagram users took to the comment section of the post, calling Scott a “predator” and lobbing more insults at the twosome. Amelia, however, had enough of the comment section, and left her own stern retort for haters.

“Everyone can calm down,” the stunning model and daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna wrote. Clearly, though, it’s going to take a lot more than haters’ comments to pull these two apart. After months of speculation, Amelia and Scott have become so much more comfortable putting their romance on display, while keeping their relationship fun.

“It’s light, easy and fun which is what they’re both looking for now,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after the New Year holiday. The twosome have kept up their fun and flirty behavior on social media, too! Scott and Amelia appear to be in a great place in their relationship, and we look forward to seeing how their romance blossoms.