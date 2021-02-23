Scott Disick’s Miami Barber Reveals How Amelia Hamlin Reacted To His New Pink Hair
Scott Disick recently hopped on the pink hair trend and we spoke to his Miami barber to get all the details on the transformation — including Amelia Hamlin’s reaction to the daring look.
Scott Disick knows real men wear pink. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star debuted hot pink hair on Feb. 19 during a trip to Miami with his girlfriend Amelia Hamlin. According to celebrity barber Luis Rivera, who transformed Scott’s locks, the 37-year-old reality star and his 19-year-old girlfriend both “love” the fuchsia hue.
The Miami based barber, who counts Bad Bunny, Maluma and Ludacris among his clients, tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Scott reached out to him via Instagram direct message to get his new platinum blonde dye job refreshed. But, once he was in the chair, he was inspired to go pink.
Scott took Amelia on a romantic getaway to celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend but they aren’t there solo. On Feb. 20 his kids — Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, who he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 41 — joined them for a dinner out at the Sugar Factory.
Scott and Amelia are clearly getting more serious! Not only are they spending quality time with his kids, they also went “Instagram official” on Feb. 13. The couple was first photographed together back in Oct. 2020. The public confirmation of their romance came two days before his ex Kourtney confirmed her own romance with longtime friend Travis Barker, 45.