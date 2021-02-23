Scott Disick’s Miami Barber Reveals How Amelia Hamlin Reacted To His New Pink Hair

Scott Disick recently hopped on the pink hair trend and we spoke to his Miami barber to get all the details on the transformation — including Amelia Hamlin’s reaction to the daring look.

Scott Disick knows real men wear pink. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star debuted hot pink hair on Feb. 19 during a trip to Miami with his girlfriend Amelia Hamlin. According to celebrity barber Luis Rivera, who transformed Scott’s locks, the 37-year-old reality star and his 19-year-old girlfriend both “love” the fuchsia hue.

The Miami based barber, who counts Bad Bunny, Maluma and Ludacris among his clients, tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Scott reached out to him via Instagram direct message to get his new platinum blonde dye job refreshed. But, once he was in the chair, he was inspired to go pink.

“I did Scott’s hair because he sent me a DM asking to get a haircut with me and that’s how I had the opportunity to do his hair,” explained Luis. “It was my first time doing his haircut and color. He first asked for platinum blonde but when he found out that I did He first asked for platinum blonde but when he found out that I did pink hair on Maluma he said he liked it, and that he wanted his hair like that. And we made it happen. Pink is very trendy right now so we decided to do it.”

According to Luis, it took several hours to complete the hair make-over but it was well worth the wait. “Scott’s reaction was really good, he loved it,” the Miami based barber revealed. Fortunately Scott’s girlfriend Amelia was just as happy with the results. “She was there and she loved it too,” Luis shared. “It made me feel really good. I would like to thank Scott for treating me right and for being a special person.” Just one week before Scott dyed his hair pink he shocked fans by going platinum blonde. He debuted his blonde locks on Feb. 11 when he arrived in Miami with Amelia.

Scott took Amelia on a romantic getaway to celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend but they aren’t there solo. On Feb. 20 his kids — Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, who he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 41 — joined them for a dinner out at the Sugar Factory.

Scott and Amelia are clearly getting more serious! Not only are they spending quality time with his kids, they also went “Instagram official” on Feb. 13. The couple was first photographed together back in Oct. 2020. The public confirmation of their romance came two days before his ex Kourtney confirmed her own romance with longtime friend Travis Barker, 45.