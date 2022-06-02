Bella Thorne & Fiance Benjamin Mascolo Reportedly Split 1 Year After Getting Engaged

“Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo have parted ways” more than a year after announcing their engagement, a source told PEOPLE. “Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo have parted ways, calling off their engagement of over a year. Their conflicting schedules led to a lot of time apart that eventually resulted in the breakup, but the two have parted ways amicably,” the insider said. HollywoodLife reached out to reps, but we have not yet received responses.

Bella and Benjamin first paired up in April 2019, just after she announced her split from Mod Sun, who she and YouTuber Tana Mongeau were in an open relationship with. Bella, 24, and Benjamin, 28, went public with their relationship on Instagram in June 2019, and they packed on some hot PDA in Sept. 2019, when they attended the world premiere of her directorial debut, Her and Him, at Oldenburg’s Film Festival i”n Germany.

It wasn’t until March 2021 that she and the Italian singer announced their engagement. “She said YES @bellathorne,” Benjamin wrote on Instagram while Bella shared a video of herself showing off her diamond engagement ring. “Thank you for being amazing baby. I love you so much. Yay we’re getting married. Celebration in Italy and America both,” he said in a follow-up video.

Bella had previously joked that she’d be a “bridezilla”, as she admitted that wedding planning was going “slowly”. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, she said, “I already have three, four movies slated for next year, and Ben also has stuff slated for next year. So we’re both just in this odd place of having to work so much, and we really want time off before the wedding so that we can enjoy it.”

Her statements at that time match up with what PEOPLE’s source said about “conflicting schedules” and too much “time apart” being reasons for the split.