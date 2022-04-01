Pamela Anderson Leaves ‘Chicago’ Rehearsals Less Than 2 Weeks Ahead Of Broadway Debut

As she prepares to make her Broadway debut, Pamela Anderson has been hard at work with rehearsals for ‘Chicago.’ She was photographed exiting the theater in NYC on March 31.

Just 12 days before she’ll start her run as Roxie Hart in Chicago, Pamela Anderson was photographed out and about in her temporary home, New York City, on March 31. Paparazzi caught the new Broadway star leaving the theater after a long day of rehearsals. She kept her attire simple and casual, rocking a black turtleneck sweater and matching black leggings. Her hair was pulled back into a messy bun, and the look was complete with sunglasses and sneakers as she seemingly tried to avoid the photographers.

On April 12, Pam will begin starring as Roxie in the popular Broadway show at the Ambassador Theater in Times Square. She will be in the production until June 15, which means she’s about to have two VERY busy months that are jam-packed with shows. News of Pamela’s addition to the Chicago cast was announced on March 7.

“From Baywatch to Broadway, I am inspired by the unexpected,” Pamela said at the time. “This is it and I will not hold back anymore. I am letting go. I am ready to see what I’m capable of. For Chicago, I’ll be putting all my cards on the table. I am doubling down, on me.” So many well-known women have portrayed Roxie on Broadway over the years, and now Pamela will be added to the list!

This exciting Broadway news comes following Pamela’s divorce from her fourth husband, Dan Hayhurst. The two split at the beginning of 2022 after just over one year of marriage. Pamela has been leaning on her sons, Brandon Lee and Dylan Lee, since the breakup. In fact, Brandon has been such a support system for his mom, that he’s even living in NYC to be her while she takes on Broadway!

“Brandon is her rock right now and he is also her biggest fan,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He worries about her being in the city alone. He enjoys assisting her in any way he can by making her dinner, running her errands and getting her ready for the next day.”