Pamela Anderson’s Son Brandon Moved To NYC With Her As She Preps For Broadway: He’s ‘Her Rock’

Pamela Anderson’s son Brandon wants to make sure his ‘mom is safe’ and ‘enjoys’ assisting her by ‘making her dinner, running her errands and getting her ready for next day.’

Pamela Anderson, 54, is currently in the Big Apple rehearsing for her lead role as Roxie in Chicago but she isn’t there alone. Her son Brandon Thomas Lee, 25, also has moved to New York City to support his mom as she prepares for her Broadway debut. A source close to Pam EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that he is her “rock” and “biggest fan” but mostly wants to make sure his “mom is safe.”

“Brandon went to New York City with his mom because he would not have it any other way,” the insider explains. “The two of them have gotten closer than ever in recent years. He is her rock right now and he is also her biggest fan, but he worries about her being in the city alone.” The Baywatch actress is “his world” and he knows what “she sacrificed for him.” However, he isn’t just there for moral support. He “enjoys” assisting her in any way he can by “making her dinner, running her errands and getting her ready for next day.”

While this may seem like a big ask, he’s more than happy to do it because “he knows how talented she is and he has always known. He wants his mom to knock it out of the ballpark.” A second source close to the actress EXCLUSIVELY tells HL how much this opportunity means to her and why it’s important for her to nail it. “She really feels like this is her second chance at her dreams,” the source explains.

“Pamela feels that she was not given the chance to show her versatility as an actress back in the day,” they continue. “She was always cast in the same type of roles and then she got busy with marriage and having children that she had to put all of this on back burner. Now she has the time to invest in her future and knows that she can showcase her ability.” It seems that she and her son are both determined for her to succeed in her return to the limelight.

Her role as Roxie is arguably the most serious acting part she has ever done. She got her start as Lisa in Home Improvement and went on to land the gig as CJ Parker in Baywatch, which she played for five years. Aside from her role in Baywatch, she is best known for appearing in Playboy more times than any other woman in history. She also became a hot topic when she married Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee after only knowing him for four days. This, along with their leaked sex tape, became the focus of Hulu series Pam & Tommy.