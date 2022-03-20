Julianne Hough & Ariana DeBose Pay Tribute To ‘Chicago’ With Epic ‘All That Jazz’ Performance

Hello, Velma and Roxie! Julianne Hough teamed up with Oscar nominee Ariana DeBose for a sexy performance of ‘All That Jazz’ from ‘Chicago’ during the ‘Step Into…the Movies’ special.

If there’s a new movie adaptation of Chicago in the future, call Julianne Hough and Ariana DeBose. Julianne channeled her inner Roxie Hart for an incredible performance of “All That Jazz” from Chicago during her Step Into… the Movies special, complete with amazing vocals, costumes, and dancing. She was joined by the West Side Story star, who also wowed with her vocals.

Julianne, Ariana, and their dances took themselves back to the Jazz Age for the terrific and very sexy performance. They paid tribute to the 2002 adaptation of the hit musical, which starred Renee Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Julianne and Ariana made a perfect Roxie and Velma!

For the performance, Julianne wore a plunging top with long fringe detailing. She also had on high-waisted bottoms and black boots. Her hair was pinned into place with multiple bobby pins, reminiscent of the 1920s era.

Julianne and her brother, Derek Hough, united for this ABC special that honors the most iconic dances from your favorite movies. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY Derek about putting together this special with his sister in only 10 days!

“With these films, they had months to prepare and work with orchestras and scenes, the whole thing, and we were kind of given this challenge of 10 days,” Derek explained. “We didn’t want to just sort of recreate them completely. We wanted to reimagine them a little bit, so we’re not recreating them verbatim. It’s just sort of a nod to them. It was a lot of fun and great people came on board. We worked together and it was awesome.”

During the special, Julianne also paid tribute to Beauty and the Beast by dancing with Harry Shum Jr. to Ariana Grande and John Legend’s version of the title track. Julianne, Derek, and Charli D’Amelio ended the special by honoring Dirty Dancing. Derek and Charli even recreated Johnny and Baby’s iconic lift!