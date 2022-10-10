‘Baywatch’ Bombshell Donna D’Errico, 54, Celebrates Looking ‘Pretty’ In Blue Bustier To Clapback At Trolls

Baywatch beauty Donna D’Errico, 54, took to Instagram on Oct. 9 to show trolls that their comments won’t stop her from posting sexy photos. The brunette beauty shared a photo in a blue bustier and left little to the imagination in a pair of matching blue panties. She captioned the revealing snapshot, “Oh no she did not just now post a photo of herself in her underwear. #OhYesIDid I just like this photo. I think I look pretty.”

In the post, Donna looked as beautiful as ever with her brunette tresses styled in loose waves that draped effortlessly down her shoulder. Her minimal makeup featured a glossy pink lip that allowed for her colorful green eyes to pop. After sharing the skimpy photo, many of her 1.1 million followers took to the comments section to compliment Donna on her photo. “You know you look gorgeous and so pretty! I’m amazed how you keep yourself in such wonderful shape,” wrote one admirer, while another said, “Remarkable babe.”

The mom-of-two’s latest revealing photo comes about three months after she called out online haters for calling her “too old” to post these kinds of photos. On July 16, Donna posed on top of a coffee table wearing nothing but a pink bikini to prove she doesn’t care what anyone thinks. She captioned the post, “Quite a few women complained about the 4th of July video I posted in a red white & blue bikini because they thought I was ‘classier than that’ and ‘too old to wear a bikini’ and, my favorite, ‘desperate.’ Let me tell you something that might surprise you. I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want. On that note, here is me in a bikini squatting on a coffee table.”

Since then, the former wife of musician Nikki Sixx, has been busy posting countless of bikini and lingerie photos to her social media. On Sept. 28, Donna beat the Los Angeles heatwave in a barely there gold metallic bikini. The gorgeous actress and model captioned this photo, “The LA heat wave continues. 102°!”, she also took the opportunity to bring attention to her linktree in her Instagram bio. The former playmate model is also on OnlyFans, a site where people can pay for exclusive content of the star.

Donna is most known for her role in the hit TV show Baywatch, which she starred in from 1996 to 1998, as the character Donna Marco. In Sept. 1995, Donna even posed for Playboy as the Playmate of the month! A year later she married the Mötley Crüe member, Nikki. However, after welcoming their only daughter, Frankie Sixx, in 2001, the couple split in 2007.