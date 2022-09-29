‘Baywatch’ Star Donna D’Errico, 54, Slays Sexy Gold Bikini In LA Heat Wave: Photo

Donna D'Errico blazed like the sun in a sparkling gold string bikini amid a sweltering wave of California heat!

September 29, 2022 5:01PM EDT
Donna D'Errico on Baywatch
Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Donna D’Errico isn’t letting a little warm weather harsh her vibe! The Baywatch and Baywatch Nights bombshell, 54, took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 28 to share a little sizzle with her 1.1 million followers amid an ongoing Los Angeles heat wave. Donna slayed in the tiny string bikini as she stood on the grass in front of some trees as the sun blazed down on her glittering gold bikini. She wore her brunette locks long, down her back for the casual pic. “The LA heat wave continues,” the stunner captioned her pic. “102°! I have a linktree in my bio with several links in it. Check them out if you like,” she wrote, inviting fans to her OnlyFans account to see more scorching bikini and lingerie pics. She then gave a shout out to those in Hurricane Ian’s path. “Have a merry Wednesday and keep cool and praying for those affected by the hurricane,” she concluded the post.

 

Many of Donna’s followers jumped into the comments thread to gush over the jaw-dropping pic. “You burning it up girl,” wrote one follower, alongside a row of heart and flame emojis. “This is the best thing I’ve seen on the internet today,” reacted another. “Thank you. Beauty is eternal even if youth is ephemeral.” “I don’t mind this heatwave,” quipped a fan, along with a winking emoji, while yet another penned, “So beautifully breathtaking are you Donna!”

Donna D'Errico
Donna D’Errico in a still from ‘Baywatch’ (MediaPunch/Shutterstock )

For the record, Donna has never held back on showing off her flawless figure.  Amid criticism from online trolls, the beautiful actress took to Instagram in July to officially clap back. “Quite a few women complained about the 4th of July video I posted in a red white & blue bikini because they thought I was ‘classier than that’ and too old to wear a bikini’ and, my favorite, ‘desperate’,” she captioned the July 18th white bikini photo. “Let me tell you something that might surprise you. I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want. On that note, here is me in a bikini squatting on a coffee table.”

