Kerry Washington, Ice-T, & More Stars Send Love To Those Affected By Hurricane Ian

Celebrities are speaking out after Hurricane Ian has already started to cause devastating damage near Cayo Costa, FL, where it made landfall on Sept. 28. Kerry Washington, Ice-T, and more took to social media to share messages of concern after videos of the high winds, which are estimated to be going at 150 mph, made their way across various online platforms. The category 4 storm has also caused water to rush in the nearby locations, putting lives and buildings in danger.

“For those of you in Florida affected by #Hurricane_Ian I’m praying for your safety,” Kerry tweeted along with a red heart emoji on Wednesday morning. “Another angle…It’s crazy, Florida has the Best and the Worst weather…smh…Be safe,” Ice T wrote while sharing a video of the wild winds and water as it damaged its surroundings in Fort Myers.

Former first daughter, Chelsea Clinton, also took to Twitter to share organizations that are helping in the weather crisis. “If you’re able to help those affected by #HurricaneIan with your time, money or resources, hope you will check out organizations who are supporting those in need,” she wrote while adding a list of links to the support websites.

Jim Gaffigan also shared his support in a tweet that was attached to another video of houses sadly being destroyed. “Hang in there Fort Myers and southwest Florida,” he wrote. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also made sure to speak out and let Floridians know there was available help. “#HurricaneIan is making landfall now. Florida is ready to respond. We have fleets of highwater vehicles, 42,000 linemen, 7,000 National Guardsmen and 179 aircraft prepared to help,” he wrote.

Journalist Dan Rather made his own statement on Twitter. “When the hurricane hits Florida, federal aid will flow into help — paid for by tax dollars from Americans across the country. Airplanes will be full of supplies, not stunts. There will be no “us” and “them.” Because this is how America should act, and most Americans know it,” his statement read. Football player Tim Tebow also tweeted, “Please join me in prayer for all those in Florida impacted and in the path of Hurricane Ian.”

In addition to the support from celebs and politicians, it was reported that some stars’ homes were in jeopardy as the storm approached. Tom Cruise, Tom Brady, and Jennifer Lopez, are just a few who have homes in the state. It’s unclear if and/or how bad the houses have been affected.