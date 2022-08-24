Tommy Lee Admits He Was On A ‘Bender’ When He Posted Full-Frontal Pic During Tour Break

Tommy Lee has explained the reasoning behind his full-frontal Instagram photo, which was posted on Aug. 10 and eventually removed by the social media site. The rocker took the stage with his band Motley Crue on Aug. 21, and revealed why he so confidently stripped down on social media. “A coupe weeks ago, we had like a two week break off the tour, and I went on a motherf***ing bender, bro,” Tommy admitted. “A bender! I got f***ing sideways as f*** and got naked and posted pictures of my d***.”

The drummer went on to urge the crowd to “pull out” their own private parts at the show. He called out one concertgoer, specifically, who seemingly appeared willing to oblige. Tommy went viral after posting his fully nude pic on Instagram, and the post was up for several hours before Instagram removed it due to breaking Community Guidelines.

Motley Crue’s reunion tour began in June, and was off to a rocky start when Tommy revealed that he suffered an injury ahead of the first show. Against his doctor’s orders, Tommy took the stage with four broken ribs, but only made it through five songs before having to leave the stage. “I’ve been resting and healing and even though the doctor tells me I shouldn’t play at all, you know I’m stubborn and I’ll beast through the pain every show for as many songs as I can,” he wrote on social media before the first show.

Tommy took a few shows off before returning on June 25 to play a few songs in Philadelphia. It wasn’t until the June 28 show in Charlotte, North Carolina, though, that he was able to return for the full set. Motely Crue’s Stadium Tour is a co-headlining tour with Def Leppard, which runs until Sept. 9, where it will close out in Las Vegas. It’s the band’s first tour since Dec. 2015.