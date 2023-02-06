Megan Fox Changes Into Short Corset Dress For Grammys After-Party With MGK

Megan Fox looked sexier than ever when she attended the Grammys after-party in a skintight satin mini dress with MGK.

February 6, 2023 11:14AM EST
Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Megan Fox stole the show at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5. From her red carpet dress to her sexy satin after-party dress – she slayed the Grammys. For the after-party, the 36-year-old rocked a tiny silver mini dress with a plunging neckline.

Megan Fox at the Grammys after-party. (John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

Megan’s spaghetti strap silver mini dress was skintight and featured a corset bodice with boning that highlighted her tiny waist. She styled the dress with a pair of matching, high gloves, and pointed-toe white leather pumps. As for Machine Gun Kelly, he rocked a black suit with nothing beneath his unbuttoned blazer, revealing his bare, tattooed chest. He topped his look off with a backward hat and a pair of silver studded black shoes.

Earlier in the evening, Megan slayed the red carpet in a skintight white Zuhair Murad Pre-Fall 2023 Jeweled Gown. The sleeveless dress featured an incredibly plunging neckline that put her ample cleavage on full display while the corset bodice was completely sheer and covered in intricate beading and jewels. She topped her look off with a pair of Santoni Double Buckle Platform Sandals and dazzling Lorraine Schwartz Jewelry.

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly at the 2023 Grammy Awards. (CBS)

Meanwhile, the night before the Grammys, Megan attended the Clive Davis pre-Grammy party when she looked like Jessica Rabbit in a bright red Alexis Mabille Spring 2023 Gown. The strapless gown featured a satin corset bodice with an underwire bra that showed off cleavage while the waist was cinched in with a wrapped velvet skirt that flowed behind her. She styled the dress with gorgeous glam featuring old-Hollywood curls that were parted to the side, a sultry brown smokey-eye, ad a matte nude lip.

