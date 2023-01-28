Megan Fox Sizzles In Tiny Orange Bikini As She Debuts Blonde Bob: Photo

Megan Fox is looking better than ever! The actress, 36, stunned as she wore an orange string bikini in a sexy new Instagram story posted to her page on Friday, Jan. 27. The Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen alum pulled up the bottoms to show off her white manicure as she appeared to show off red marks from cupping, an ancient alternative medicine practice that stimulates skin and muscles.

Immediately after the bikini shot, she debuted a new blonde bob hair style! The look is a stark contrast from her usual dark, long hair that she’s rocked for several years. Although some fans were saying, “new year, new do” about Meg’s brand new style on Instagram, others noted she was in trailer — suggesting it was perhaps a wig for an upcoming shoot or role. The sleek style included bangs — also a new one for the mom-of-three — alongside the lighter hue. In another short video, she revealed a light in her mouth and teased “but can you guess why?”

The new posts come amid on-going rumors that the Transformers star and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly have split after just over two years together — however, she made it pretty clear via Instagram that this not the case. Megan shared a photo of a framed series of images of the couple to her stories on Jan. 28, writing, “the pendulum says you guys gotta the more nuanced levels of trolling.” Sage and rose petals could be seen in front of the images, which included several red carpet appearances and a cute selfie. A video of MGK holding a cute cat in his green robe followed the post.

In another post, Megan and a friend discussed romantic relationships — with the actress expressing she enjoys partners who are “drama” and “toxic” in addition to being “dysfunctional.” Her friend then asked, “Where do I find a billionaire with tattoos and a man bun and tall?” to which Megan replied, “Mhmmmm that’s why I stay” — doubling down on the fact she and MGK are very much still together and engaged.