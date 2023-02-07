Megan Fox Applauds MGK For Accepting Grammy Loss With ‘Humility’ & Gushes Over His ‘Beautiful Face’

“Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination,” Megan Fox wrote to Machine Gun Kelly on Feb. 7, two days after the 65th Grammy Awards came and went. MGK (Colson Baker, 32) was nominated for Best Rock Album but failed to win the Grammy. Nonetheless, Megan, 36, was happy for her man. “You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven’t seen from you before, and I’m so proud of you,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Watching you walk in humility and gratitude, watching you grow into yourself and become a better man is an immeasurably more satisfying experience than watching you accept an award,” she added in her message, which accompanied an Instagram gallery full of snaps from the recent Grammys weekend – including of their matching “Although those will come… and this is irrelevant I guess, but I will just never ever get over how beautiful your face is. I hope one day you’ll see yourself the way I see you. I love you, and I’ll keep this memory of you forever.”

MGK’s Mainstream Sellout lost the Best Rock Album Grammy to Ozzy Osbourne’s Patient Number 9. Idles’ Crawler, Spoon’s Lucifer on the Sofa, Elvis Costello & The Imposters’ The Boy Named If, and The Black Keys’ Dropout Boogie. Sadly, that was MGK’s only Grammy nod. He didn’t get any recognition for Best Rock Song (ultimately won by Brandi Carlile’s “Broken Horses”) or in Best Alternative Music Album or Best Alternative Music Performance, both won by Wet Leg.

MGK hasn’t always handled losing with “grace and maturity.” When his album Tickets to my Downfall failed to score any recognition at the 64th Grammy Awards, he tweeted out, “wtf is wrong with the grammys.” He later addressed that reaction when speaking to Entertainment Tonight. “That was just last year’s tweet,” he said. “Those tweets have happened for 10 years, for sure.”

While talking with ET, MGK showed a memento that not many people have. This is the envelope where they read my name on it,” he said. MGK was asked to help roll out the nominations for the 2023 ceremony, and he was able to take home the envelope for Best Rock Album. “I’m a hoarder, so this is going to stay in my house forever,” he said proudly.