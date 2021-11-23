Tweet

Machine Gun Kelly Blasts The Grammys After His Album Gets Snubbed: ‘WTF’ 

Machine Gun Kelly
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Machine Gun Kelly arrives at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - InStyle and Warner Bros. Afterparty, Beverly Hills, USA - 05 Jan 2020
Machine Gun Kelly performs at Louder Than Life Festival 2021 at Highland Festival Grounds, in Louisville, Ky 2021 Louder Than Life Festival - Day 3, Louisville, United States - 25 Sep 2021
Megan Fox and Machine Gun KellyMegan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly head to a Met Gala after party, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2021
Megan Fox, left, and Machine Gun Kelly arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center, in New York 2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals, New York, United States - 12 Sep 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
News Writer

The nominees for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards just dropped and musician Machine Gun Kelly has some choice words about his 2020 album ‘Tickets to My Downfall’ getting snubbed.

The Grammys just announced the nominees for their 64th Annual Awards and rapper-turned-pop-rocker Machine Gun Kelly isn’t too happy about it. “wtf is wrong with the grammys” the musician wrote in a tweet posted Nov. 23. Newcomers like Olivia Rodrigo, 18, and Baby Keem, 21, were nominated while past winners like Kanye West, 44, Taylor Swift, 31, and Tony Bennett, 95, were also honored, but MGK — née Colson Baker — failed to get recognized for his 2020 genre-shifting project Tickets to My Downfall.

“SAY IT WITH ME,” one fan stated, “Machine Gun Kelly deserved to be nominated for a Grammy!!” Another follower echoed with the same sentiment, exclaiming how much the “forget me too” singer “deserved” to be recognized. “Trust me. You deserve a Grammy but the Grammys don’t deserve you,” another fan gushed in support of the rock star. “You made more than clear how passionate you are and how strong the movement, they have no idea how talented you really are! We love you man.”

Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock).
MGK isn’t the first artist who’s taken issue with the Recording Academy’s choice of nominees. When last year’s nominations were announced, a major fan backlash erupted after popular artist The Weeknd‘s commercially and critically revered album After Hours received zero nominations. The 31-year-old artist called the ceremony and the Recording Academy “corrupt” and said they “owe me, my fans, and the industry transparency.” He ultimately boycotted the ceremony by vowing to not submit his music for consideration ever again.

The Recording Academy took note of the gesture, announcing on April 30, 2021 that it was eliminating nearly all the “secret” committees involved in the nomination process. Now, the nominees for the main categories are “determined by a majority, peer-to-peer vote of voting members of the Recording Academy. Previously, many of the categories within these fields utilized 15-30 highly skilled music peers who represented and voted within their genre communities for the final selection of nominees,” per Variety.

Related Gallery

Grammys Highlights 2021 – See The Show’s Best Moments

Billie Eilish performing with Finneas at THE 63rd ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 14, 2021 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on Jan. 31, 2022, at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles,