 Megan Fox Tells Women to ‘Move on’ From Boys Amid MGK Breakup Rumors – Hollywood Life

Megan Fox Advises Women to Not ‘Waste Your Energy on Boys’ Amid MGK Breakup Rumors

In response to her statement, however, MGK praised Megan by writing, 'Preach,' in a public comment.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 15, 2024 3:44PM EDT
Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
View gallery
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album “ Tickets to my downfall “ at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703104_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox seen departing The Royal Albert Hall after Kelly's Sold Out UK Show. Machine Gun and Megan were seen leaving the venue and heading to party in London following the sold out show in the capital. Machine Gun was seen wearing a black outfit as Megan Opted for a short dress. Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly,Megan Fox Ref: SPL8044098 010623 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
London, UNITED KINGDOM - Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend an event in London. Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 30 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: justinpalmer_ldn / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: CELSIUS Energy Drink via Getty Images/Getty Images

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are stirring the pot once again with breakup rumors. The 37-year-old actress attended the Coachella CELSIUS Cosmic Desert event over the weekend and made a comment about boys draining her energy. However, MGK, 33, showed his support for her statement.

While speaking with E! News, Megan was asked what advice she would give to single women who want to accomplish new goals this summer.

“Just learn a skill or develop a hobby and do not waste your energy on boys,” the Transformers star said. “All they’re gonna [sic] do is drain you. … Just move on. Invest in yourself.”

Megan shared the video interview to her own Instagram account, captioning the post, “Life advice from a relationship expert.” MGK took to the comments to write, “PREACH.”

Many still pondered over the couple’s relationship status. “Is she with MGK? Or what’s the latest on that?” one person asked. In response, another commenter alleged, “No there still friends but not together anymore.”

Megan and MGK’s romance and engagement status made headlines last month when the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen star appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. Upon being asked whether or not she and the “My Ex’s Best Friend” artist were still together, Megan said she didn’t want to specify “the status of the relationship.”

“I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” Megan explained. “So, I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul,’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what. I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain. All those things you said were accurate things that have occurred. And I could see them being confusing, or interesting to people, and them being like, ‘What’s up?’”

In early 2023, Megan sparked breakup rumors with MGK after she deleted pictures of him from her Instagram account. The two appeared to patch things up but rumors swirled that they were having issues throughout the year.

Megan and MGK have been dating since 2020.

ad