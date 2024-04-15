Megan Fox Advises Women to Not ‘Waste Your Energy on Boys’ Amid MGK Breakup Rumors

View gallery Image Credit: CELSIUS Energy Drink via Getty Images/Getty Images

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are stirring the pot once again with breakup rumors. The 37-year-old actress attended the Coachella CELSIUS Cosmic Desert event over the weekend and made a comment about boys draining her energy. However, MGK, 33, showed his support for her statement.

While speaking with E! News, Megan was asked what advice she would give to single women who want to accomplish new goals this summer.

“Just learn a skill or develop a hobby and do not waste your energy on boys,” the Transformers star said. “All they’re gonna [sic] do is drain you. … Just move on. Invest in yourself.”

Megan shared the video interview to her own Instagram account, captioning the post, “Life advice from a relationship expert.” MGK took to the comments to write, “PREACH.”

Many still pondered over the couple’s relationship status. “Is she with MGK? Or what’s the latest on that?” one person asked. In response, another commenter alleged, “No there still friends but not together anymore.”

Megan and MGK’s romance and engagement status made headlines last month when the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen star appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. Upon being asked whether or not she and the “My Ex’s Best Friend” artist were still together, Megan said she didn’t want to specify “the status of the relationship.”

“I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” Megan explained. “So, I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul,’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what. I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain. All those things you said were accurate things that have occurred. And I could see them being confusing, or interesting to people, and them being like, ‘What’s up?’”

In early 2023, Megan sparked breakup rumors with MGK after she deleted pictures of him from her Instagram account. The two appeared to patch things up but rumors swirled that they were having issues throughout the year.

Megan and MGK have been dating since 2020.