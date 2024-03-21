Did Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Break Up? Their Relationship Status

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly‘s (a.k.a Colson Baker) relationship continues to mystify fans. Although the duo excitedly announced their engagement in January 2022 (and drank each other’s blood!), they hit a rough patch the following year, which led many to ask what their romance status was. Adding more fuel to the fire was Megan’s March 2024 “Call Her Daddy” interview. While speaking with host Alex Cooper, the Till Death actress gave a cryptic response about her love life.

Find out if Megan and MGK are still together, below!

Did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Break Up?

In February 2023, the pair sparked split rumors because Megan deleted their social media photos and shared a cryptic Instagram caption. It read, “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath,” which is a lyric from Beyoncé‘s song “Pray You Catch Me.”

Afterward, the pair were spotted leaving an office that reportedly specializes in marriage counseling. Later that year, multiple outlets continued to report that the Jennifer’s Body actress and the “My Ex’s Best Friend” artist were working through their relationship issues. Additionally, they were photographed attending various events throughout the year.

One of the last times that Megan and MGK were photographed in public was in December 2023, walking through Aspen, Colorado.

Four months later, Megan sparked breakup rumors again while appearing on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. After the host, Alex, asked whether or not the couple had called off their engagement, Megan acknowledged that they did at one point. However, she would not clarify what their status was at the time.

“I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” Megan noted. “So, I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul,’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what. I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain. All those things you said were accurate things that have occurred. And I could see them being confusing, or interesting to people, and them being like, ‘What’s up?’”

Actress Megan Fox confirms her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly is over but refuses to comment on the status of their relationship. pic.twitter.com/I9CF2i1IVK — XXL Magazine (@XXL) March 21, 2024

Why Did Megan Fox and Machine Call Off Their Engagement?

Megan did not elaborate on why she and the rapper decided to either end their engagement or take a break from it. However, fans speculate that it was because of the issues they had run into by early 2023. Moreover, the two had paused their wedding plans, according to several outlets.

How Long Have Megan and MGK Been Dating?

Before she split from now-ex-husband Brian Austin Green, Megan crossed paths with her “twin flame” in 2020 on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. That summer, they began dating.