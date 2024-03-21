 Did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Break Up? Their Status – Hollywood Life

Did Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Break Up? Their Relationship Status

Megan dropped a bombshell during her 2024 'Call Her Daddy' interview by confirming that she and MGK called off their engagement at one point.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
March 21, 2024 4:02PM EDT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
View gallery
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album “ Tickets to my downfall “ at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703104_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox seen departing The Royal Albert Hall after Kelly's Sold Out UK Show. Machine Gun and Megan were seen leaving the venue and heading to party in London following the sold out show in the capital. Machine Gun was seen wearing a black outfit as Megan Opted for a short dress. Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly,Megan Fox Ref: SPL8044098 010623 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
London, UNITED KINGDOM - Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend an event in London. Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 30 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: justinpalmer_ldn / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly‘s (a.k.a Colson Baker) relationship continues to mystify fans. Although the duo excitedly announced their engagement in January 2022 (and drank each other’s blood!), they hit a rough patch the following year, which led many to ask what their romance status was. Adding more fuel to the fire was Megan’s March 2024 “Call Her Daddy” interview. While speaking with host Alex Cooper, the Till Death actress gave a cryptic response about her love life.

Find out if Megan and MGK are still together, below!

Did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Break Up?

In February 2023, the pair sparked split rumors because Megan deleted their social media photos and shared a cryptic Instagram caption. It read, “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath,” which is a lyric from Beyoncé‘s song “Pray You Catch Me.”

Afterward, the pair were spotted leaving an office that reportedly specializes in marriage counseling. Later that year, multiple outlets continued to report that the Jennifer’s Body actress and the “My Ex’s Best Friend” artist were working through their relationship issues. Additionally, they were photographed attending various events throughout the year.

One of the last times that Megan and MGK were photographed in public was in December 2023, walking through Aspen, Colorado.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly walking in Aspen, Colorado in 2023
MEGA/GC Images

Four months later, Megan sparked breakup rumors again while appearing on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. After the host, Alex, asked whether or not the couple had called off their engagement, Megan acknowledged that they did at one point. However, she would not clarify what their status was at the time.

“I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” Megan noted. “So, I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul,’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what. I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain. All those things you said were accurate things that have occurred. And I could see them being confusing, or interesting to people, and them being like, ‘What’s up?’”

Why Did Megan Fox and Machine Call Off Their Engagement?

Megan did not elaborate on why she and the rapper decided to either end their engagement or take a break from it. However, fans speculate that it was because of the issues they had run into by early 2023. Moreover, the two had paused their wedding plans, according to several outlets.

How Long Have Megan and MGK Been Dating?

Before she split from now-ex-husband Brian Austin Green, Megan crossed paths with her “twin flame” in 2020 on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. That summer, they began dating.

ad