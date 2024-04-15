Megan Fox Shows off Blue Hair With Thigh-High Heels at Coachella Celsius Event: Photos

View gallery Image Credit: CELSIUS Energy Drink via Getty Images

Megan Fox isn’t feeling blue, but her hair definitely is! The 37-year-old actress debuted her new hair color while attending the Coachella CELSIUS Cosmic Desert event in Indio, California, over the first weekend of the festival, and she made sure her outfit matched the desert theme. Megan wore a pair of distressed high-wasted denim shorts with a white tee, a black jacket and black thigh-high heeled boots. She completed her full look with a tan cowgirl hat and IPSY cosmetics to give her skin an iconic glow.

Megan’s hair color change comes after she tried out a rose pink style earlier this year. While explaining the inspiration behind her blue color, the Till Death actress told PEOPLE that the hairdo consists of hair extensions.

“I actually have a blue bob right now,” Megan explained to the outlet. “We added the extensions in to give it more Coachella energy. I think I bleached it, and I destroyed it. So I might as well run through all the colors before I go brown.”

As for her outfit, the Jennifer’s Body star noted that her look was about being her genuine self. “I think it’s important just to be you and not change your whole style just for a festival,” she added.

While attending the annual music festival, Megan sat down with E! News to talk about the uproar surrounding Love Is Blind’s Chelsea Blackwell, who claimed on the show that she’s been told she looks like the Transformers starlet. Chelsea recently opened up about the backlash she faced because of the comment, and Megan defended the reality TV star during her latest interview.

“I did see a picture of her. A hundred thousand percent, people have told her, ‘You kind of look like Megan Fox,'” Megan pointed out, before adding, “So, I believe she’s telling the truth, and I hope like she still has that sparkle in her eye. I hope the world didn’t steal it from her. Mine died long ago from being bullied for 20 years. So, I hope that didn’t happen to her. Best wishes and blessings.”

Although Megan doesn’t watch LiB, or much TV for that matter, she pointed out that a “lot of people” texted her about the situation.

“Even other celebrities at like Oscar parties were like, ‘Do you watch Love is Blind?’ And I was like, ‘No, but I know what you’re talking about,'” Megan continued. “I didn’t watch it, but I think in general, no one deserves to get bullied. I don’t think she deserved that. I think people went way too hard.”