Kim Kardashian Snaps Selfie With Taylor Swift’s Friend Karlie Kloss Amid ‘TTPD’ Diss

Kim Kardashian hasn’t outwardly responded to Taylor Swift‘s rumored diss against her, but she isn’t afraid of a little Internet gossip. The 43-year-old reality TV star recently posted a selfie with Taylor’s rumored on-again, off-again friend Karlie Kloss days after the pop star, 34, released her apparent diss track “thanK you aIMee,” which many believe is about her feud with Kim.

The Kardashians personality uploaded a throwback group shot to her Instagram Stories earlier this week, featuring pal Derek Blasberg, sister Khloé Kardashian, W Magazine editor-in-chief Sara Moonves and Karlie, 31. The gang were commemorating Derek’s birthday.

Although Kim didn’t direct any attention to Karlie, fans couldn’t help but notice that she was in the photo, and many are convinced that it’s a dig toward Taylor.

“Kim Kardashian posting Karlie Kloss right now is truly f**king crazy oh my god,” one X user tweeted. “Kim Kardashian sharing a two-year-old photo of her and Karlie Kloss to her story four days after Taylor Swift dropped a song about her is SOOOOO rich…we are SOOOOOO back [sic],” another social media user chimed in.

Another person went so far as to tweet, “kim kardashian is clever.. using karlie kloss (taylor’s ex lover) to annoy her. Crazy Hollywood [sic].”

Taylor and Karlie’s friendship dates back to 2012. In the years to come, the women were photographed hanging out on several occasions. Some Swifties even speculated that Karlie and Taylor were dating at one point, but neither of them ever confirmed the rumor. In 2015, Karlie appeared in Taylor’s iconic “Bad Blood” music video, which featured more of the singer’s close friends.

At some point down the line, Karlie and Taylor seemingly grew apart, but the model showed up to one of Taylor’s Eras Tour concerts in 2023.

Moreover, Karlie has had a friendship with the Kardashian-Jenner family for years. It’s unclear if that caused a rift between her and Taylor. However, Taylor spoke out against Kim in a 2023 TIME magazine interview, confirming that their feud was still a problem. While speaking to the publication last December, Taylor recalled how Kim illegally recorded a phone call between her and the SKIMS founder’s then-husband, Kanye “Ye” West. The two music artists were discussing Ye’s song “Famous,” which includes a diss against Taylor.

“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” Taylor told TIME. “That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”