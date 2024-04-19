How Kim Kardashian Reportedly Feels About Taylor Swift’s Diss Tracks ‘thanK you aIMee’ & ‘Cassandra’

Taylor Swift‘s new album title promised there’d be torture. Now that two tracks from The Tortured Poets Department are heavily rumored to be about Kim Kardashian, a new report claims that the 43-year-old reality TV star feels “humiliated” amid the backlash she’s receiving from Swifties.

“Taylor has humiliated Kim, and she knows that there is nothing she can do about it,’ Daily Mail reported on Friday, April 19, just hours after both of Taylor’s TTPD albums dropped. “Kim got what she feared was coming to her eventually and is now backed in a corner because she knows Taylor’s army will destroy her if she says anything.”

As for what the SKIMS founder is planning on doing about the situation, the insider told the outlet that Kim “is going to stay silent and hopes it will go away.”

The source also noted that Kim is “aware of the pain” that she caused Taylor years ago and claimed that the Kardashians star has “tried hard to make amends in recent years.”

“But she never did the one thing that she really needed to all along — simply apologize,” the insider concluded, pointing out that since the album’s release, “Fans are already spamming her Instagram posts with ‘thanK you aIMee. The most malicious part of all of this is the song title. … Taylor has done a lot of diss tracks, but she has never named anyone that her songs are written for.”

After Taylor released her double album at midnight and at 2 a.m. that day, her fan base quickly investigated the lyrical meanings behind two of her songs: “thanK you aIMee” and “Cassandra.” Although she does not mention Kim at all in any of the tracks, “thanK you aIMee” spells out Kim’s first name in its title.

“And so I changed your name, and any real defining clues,” Taylor sings in the bridge of the song, which describes a “spray-tanned statue” of a high school bully. “And one day, your kid comes home singin’ / A song that only us two is gonna know is about you.”

In “Cassandra,” the Grammy winner sings about an angry town punishing her for something that she was ultimately right about.

“When the first stone’s thrown, they’re screamin,'” she sings in the pre-chorus. “In the streets, there’s a raging riot / When it’s ‘Burn the bitch,’ they’re shrieking / When the truth comes out, it’s quiet.”

In 2016, Taylor and Kim were embroiled in a messy feud after Taylor expressed her grievances with Kim’s then-husband Kanye West‘s song “Famous.” In his track, he says that he made “that bitch famous,” referring to the “Love Story” hitmaker. After Taylor publicly went against the song, Kim shared recorded Snapchat videos of a phone call between Taylor and Kanye, in which Taylor was heard agreeing with Ye’s lyrics in one part of the single. However, Taylor has maintained that this did not represent the full story.