Kim Kardashian Reportedly ‘Doesn’t Get Why’ Taylor Swift ‘Keeps Harping’ on Feud in ‘thanK you aIMee’

Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift’s feud has found new life after the singer, 34, released the new song “thanK you aIMee” on her new album The Tortured Poets Department. Many fans have speculated that the song is a diss track directed against Kim, 43, and now the SKIMS founder is reportedly looking to move past the beef, according to a new report from People published on Tuesday, April 23.

A source close to Kim told the outlet that she “doesn’t get why [Swift] keeps harping on [their feud].” They further explained that the reality star thinks that Taylor shouldn’t continue to dwell on their past. “She’s over it and thinks Taylor should move on,” the insider told the outlet. “It’s been literally years.”

Besides capitalizing the letters “KIM” in the title to the song, fans have speculated that the lyrics are dropping allusions to The Kardashians star. In the chorus of the song, Taylor sings about her anger and frustration directed at the song’s subject. “All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was building something/And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel/Screamed, ‘F**k you, Aimee’ to the night sky as the blood was gushing/But I can’t forget the way you made me heal,” Taylor sings.

At the end of the song, Taylor shifts the chorus to have the phrase “Thank you, Aimee,” to show that despite the friction, it made her stronger. Fans have further speculated that lines like “I changed your name and any real defining clues” was also a hint that the song may have been a reference to Kim.

Shortly after the song was released, a source close to Kim had said that she felt cornered after the song was released in a report from Daily Mail. “Taylor has humiliated Kim, and she knows that there is nothing she can do about it,” they said. “Kim got what she feared was coming to her eventually and is now backed in a corner because she knows Taylor’s army will destroy her if she says anything.”