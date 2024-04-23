Kim Kardashian Chats About Online Rumors in First Interview Since Taylor Swift Released ‘thanK you aIMee’

View gallery Image Credit: Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management/Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live for her first interview since Taylor Swift released The Tortured Poets Department. Kim, 43, took time to address some online rumors about her while talking to Jimmy Kimmel, 56, on Monday, April 22. Towards the end of the interview, Jimmy took some time to ask the reality star if there was any validity to rumors about her, and Kim said that many of them are true.

Jimmy asked Kim about whether or not she blow-dried her jewelry, which she said is true, because she “hates being freezing.” He also asked if she washes her feet before bed or if she sleeps with her eyes slightly open, which Kim admitted her sisters have taken pictures of. He also asked if Kim had celebrated a teenage birthday at Neverland Ranch and if she has someone take the cardboard sleeve off of her coffee cup, both of which are true. “Were some of these not supposed to be true, but they really are,” she said. Ultimately, the only rumor that Jimmy asked about that turned out not be true was that the American Horror Story star had six toes.

The interview was Kim’s first since Taylor, 34, dropped The Tortured Poets Department, which had the scathing song “thanK you aIMee,” which many fans have speculated was inspired by her feud with the SKIMS founder. With the letters of Kim’s name capitalized in the title, fans have also dug into the lyrics, believing the song to be about their rivalry. “It wasn’t a fair fight/Or a clean kill each time that Aimee stomped across my grave/And then she wrote headlines/In the local paper, laughing at each baby step I’d take,” she sang.

During the interview, Kim did not address the song, and she ultimately seemed to be in good spirits. After the song dropped, a source close to the situation revealed that Kim was “humiliated” by the song in a report from Daily Mail. “Kim got what she feared was coming to her eventually and is now backed in a corner because she knows Taylor’s army will destroy her if she says anything,” they said.