Doja Cat Slams Parents for Bringing Children to Her Shows: ‘Leave Your Mistake’ Kids ‘at Home’

Doja Cat‘s music and performances aren’t for kids, she clarified in a series of tweets. Less than a week after closing out Coachella’s second weekend with a provocative performance, the 28-year-old rapper took to X (previously known as Twitter) to slam parents for apparently bringing their “offspring” to her graphic shows.

“IDK what the f**k you think this is but i don’t make music for children so leave your kids at home motherfucker [sic],” Doja tweeted on Thursday, April 25.

im rapping about cum why are you bringing your offspring to my show — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) April 26, 2024

She then added in two separate tweets, “im rapping about c*m why are you bringing your offspring to my show [sic]” followed by” rappin about eatin d**k and pissin on his v-cut, leave your mistake at home [sic].”

While it’s still unclear who exactly she was responding to online, some guessed that she noticed complaints about her public persona and artistry. Last weekend, Doja ended her second round of Coachella performances with a muddy and sexual performance of her song “Wet Vagina.” The “Vegas” artist twerked and was grinding on stage, surrounded by mud.

Last year, the Grammy Award winner addressed rumors accusing her of under appreciating her fan base.

“One thing I do wanna set straight is: You’ll never see a direct quote of me saying I hate my fans. Not once,” she told Apple Music’s Ebro in December 2023. “But it’s a really big misquoted thing. Everybody is saying ‘She hates her fans.’ Never said that, but I do like to play with that as a meme.”

Doja Cat was throwing it back while performing her song “Wet Vagina." https://t.co/EECM1NSjTp — No Jumper (@nojumper) April 23, 2024

She continued, “I know that people who get it, get it. And I’m fine with that. I don’t have to explain my sense of humor and explain comedy to anyone. If people don’t see the joke, then they just don’t see the joke, and it’s not my responsibility to have them understand.”

At the time, Doja was referring to the time when she called out fans on Threads for using her government name (Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini) online, per Billboard.

“I’m not gonna make everyone happy, and that’s just that,” she added at the time. “I’m just not, and I know that I’m not, so that’s freed me immensely.”