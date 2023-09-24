Doja Cat Shades the Kardashians on New Song, ‘Wet Vagina’

Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Doja Cat, 27, called out the Kardashians and their cosmetic surgery, in her new song “Wet Vagina.” The new track is included in her studio album, Scarlet, which was released on Friday, and it doesn’t hold back when referencing a “plastic” face. “Tell me why ol’ shorty walkin’ like she got a stick in her ass, and pretty face plastic, it’s givin’ Kardashian,” the lyric reads.

Although Doja didn’t name one specific Kardashian in the tune, she did reference Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s daughter North West in another song called “97.” It was about the time the young talent performed a remix of ZaZa‘s “What I Do” in 2020 when she was six years old. “Yeah, said these are clothes, motherf**ker, what are those?” she rapped, referring to North’s rapped lyrics, which brought Kim to tears and got a lot of attention across the internet.

In addition to the ZaZa cover, North has showed off her love of rap a number of other times in public, proving she takes after her dad when it comes to musical passion. Back in January, she lightheartedly lip synced to a rap song in a TikTok video, which can be seen below, as her mom looked on in the background, making many followers laugh and jam along. She has also lip synced to a bunch of other tunes, including “Yonce x Big Poppa,” which is a remix to the Notorious B.I.G.‘s “Big Poppa.”

When Doja’s not getting attention for her songs about the Kardashians and North, she’s doing so for her social media posts. She recently shared a photo of her looking sad in a neck brace, but assured her fans she was fine, in the caption. “i’m fine my neck is fine,” she wrote. She also admitted she simply “stole” the neck brace from a friend who had whiplash.

“My lovely date got whiplash and he takes [the brace] off sometimes. So, I just stole it from him,” she told Entertainment Tonight, when asked about the neck brace photo during her appearance at Victoria’s Secret The Tour event launch. “I’m literally fine. Completely fine. My neck is great.”