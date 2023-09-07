Doja Cat Reveals She’s ‘Completely Fine’ After Neck Brace Post On Instagram

Image Credit: Ron Adar/Shutterstock

Don’t fret! Doja Cat is completely okay! The rapper, 27, had her fans worried when she posted a selfie of herself wearing a neck brace on Instagram on Wednesday, Sep. 6. Hours later, the “Demons” singer arrived on the red carpet for Victoria’s Secret The Tour event launch, and she revealed that she’s all good in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

When the interviewer asked Doja what exactly had happened with her neck brace post, she responded by pointing to her pal on the red carpet, revealing that it had actually belonged to him. “My lovely date got whiplash and he takes [the brace] off sometimes. So, I just stole it from him,” she said, before assuring fans that she didn’t have any problems. “I’m literally fine. Completely fine. My neck is great.”

Doja shocked fans when she posted the selfie wearing the neck brace. She had a disappointed expression on her face, as she stared down the camera. Besides the brace, she had a pair of glasses and a pinstriped blazer on. In the caption, she did assure everyone that she wasn’t injured. “I’m fine,” she wrote. “My neck is fine.”

While a few people commented to check and make sure that the “Kiss Me More” singer was fine, many people made jokes about how much of a hard worker she is. “Doja after carrying the music industry nowadays,” one fan wrote. Another person quipped, “It’s a fashion thing. You wouldn’t understand.”

The viral neck brace post came about two months after Doja upset her fanbase, in particular those who call themselves “Kittenz,” after calling them out. “My fans don’t name themselves s***,” she wrote in an Instagram comment. “If you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or f****** ‘kittenz,’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.” After the controversy, Doja lost about 187,000 followers on her Instagram, but she currently has over 24 million followers on the platform.

Controversy aside, Doja is preparing to release her fourth full-length studio album Scarlet. The new record will drop on September 22 and features the hits “Paint The Town Red”, “Demons”, and “Attention.”