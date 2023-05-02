Doja Cat Meows Through Entire Met Gala Interview While Dressed As A Cat On Red Carpet: Watch

Doja Cat played up her catty persona as an ode to Karl Lagerfeld's kitten when she was interviewed by Emma Chamberlain on the Met Gala carpet.

Doja Cat didn’t just dress like a cat at the 2023 Met Gala — she talked like one too! The famous singer transformed into Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette for the May 1 fashion event and played the part of the feline purr-fectly when she did an interview with Emma Chamberlain on the red carpet. As Emma asked Doja, 27, several questions, Doja hilariously said “meow”, and nothing else, during the chat. The “Kiss Me More” singer even responded with a “meow” when Emma asked her who made her outfit. That would be Oscar de la Renta!

Doja looked just like Choputette with her cat ears and face prosthetic. She stunned at the Met in her white Oscar de la Renta gown that included a long ruffled train. She also wore a silver headpiece and several pieces of jewelry. Doja even rocked long nails to totally transform into Karl’s beloved kitten for the Met. While Karl has sadly passed away, Choputette is alive and well.

Doja’s cat outfit was by far one of the most memorable outfits at the star-studded event. The only person who maybe gave Doja a run for her money was Jared Leto, who literally dressed like Choupette by wearing a full-blown cat costume. We can only imagine what the conversations were like between Doja and Jared if they interacted at the Met.

The interview between Doja and Emma ended up going viral on social media and Nick Jonas and Priyanka Jonas recreated it on TikTok. The married couple hilariously impersonated Doja and Emma while they were sitting in a car. Nick mouthed Emma’s questions as Priyanka responded with the audio of Doja’s meows. Hilarious!

