Jared Leto Celebrates Karl Lagerfeld’s Cat Choupette With Full Furry Suit At The Met Gala

Jared Leto always brings out interesting outfits when he attends the Met Gala, and his looks for the 2023 party was no exception! The actor, 51, regularly sports unpredictable outfits, always sparking conversation among fans and viewers. This year, he honored Karl Lagerfeld in a unique way by donning a full catsuit, dressing as the late designer’s kitten Choupette.

With a complete costume, similar to one you’d expect a mascot to wear, the actor and singer rocked a complete suit, with white fur, and a headpiece that completely hid him from view. He did eventually take off the head to reveal himself with some extra heavy dark eyeliner on. He even moved with his paws to show his feline-inspired motions, in some videos from the red carpet.

Jared’s appearance at the Met Gala comes after a very busy year for him, after he starred in both the superhero flick Morbius, based on the Marvel character, and as WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann in the Hulu series WeCrashed in 2022. Not only that, he’s been gearing up to release new music with his alternative rock band Thirty Seconds To Mars, the band’s first album since 2018’s America. The group has been teasing the new music on their Instagram. The actor and singer opened up about how he always changes what he does in an October 2022 interview with Vanity Fair. “My life is constantly in flux. I wouldn’t be able to have a routine if I wanted one,” he said.

Aside from his film and musical projects, Jared (and his incredibly unique outfits) have been a staple at the Met Gala for many years. After some fans confused model Fredrik Robertsson for the Oscar-winner, Jared arrived to the 2022 Met Gala in a somewhat normal outfit with a cream tweed tuxedo. While it may have appeared a little bit more scaled back than previous years, the actor accessorized with a unique plus one: a doppelganger dressed in almost the exact same outfit.

If the twinning look was a bit too tame for some fans, the Dallas Buyers Club star has gone all out for some of his different looks over the years. One of the most memorable being when he carried a replica of his own head as an accessory in 2019.

While Jared is always memorable at the Met Gala, he’s regularly dressed in unique and eye-catching outfits at different events. Recently, he showed off an all-black look during an appearance at Paris Fashion Week in March. He sported a flowing cape with white designs on it, and he completed the look with some really heavy black eye shadow. At another Paris Fashion Week event, he went for a brighter look, when he rocked a shimmering gold top. He also kept his trend of popping eye makeup, with bright red makeup.

Jared has never shied away from showing off his affinity for fashion, and it seems he’ll get to bring some of that fashion to big screen with a new biopic about the late German designer Karl Lagerfeld, who was the creative director of Chanel. The new role is fitting, as the theme of the 2023 Met Gala is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” Jared was announced to star in October 2022, according to Deadline. “Karl has always been an inspiration to me,” he said. “When we came together with the Karl Lagerfeld team, we immediately shared a creative vision of doing a respectful ode to Karl while pushing the artistic boundaries of what a biopic can be.”