Jared Leto Darkens His Eyes With Intense Black Eye Shadow For Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Jared Leto wore an epic outfit to the Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week, but it was his black eye makeup that really turned heads.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 3, 2023 9:55AM EST
Jared Leto
View gallery
Maisie Williams arriving at Dior show during Fashion Week in Paris, France on February 28, 2023.PFW Dior Outside Arrivals JR, Paris, France - 28 Feb 2023
Emily Ratajkowski poses for photographers upon arrival at the Loewe Fall/Winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris Fashion Loewe Arrivals, Paris, France - 03 Mar 2023
Jared Leto Schiaparelli show, Arrivals, Autumn Winter 2023, Paris Fashion Week, France - 02 Mar 2023
Image Credit: Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock

Leave it to Jared Leto, 51, to rock another bold look at Paris Fashion Week. The House of Gucci star showed up to the Schiaparelli catwalk show on Thursday, March 2 with dark black eye makeup across his eyebrows and on the top of his nose. Jared’s makeup was certainly the stand-out part of his look, though he nearly one-upped himself with his silver teeth grills. Jared really resembled Marilyn Manson in his gothic look.

Jared Leto
Jared Leto at Paris Fashion Week (Photo: Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock)

Jared wore a fabulous outfit to go along with his bold makeup and grills. He rocked a black cape-style coat with white designs with a short train in the back. He opened up his coat in the front to flash his bare chest. The Morbius star also wore black leather gloves, black shoes, and a gold necklace. Jared let his ombre hair down for the outing, where he witnessed Schiaparelli’s new Fall/Winter collection on display in the catwalk show.

Jared Leto
Jared Leto at Paris Fashion Week (Photo: JM HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock)

Jared’s been rocking some pretty notable looks during his time in France. Earlier on March 2, the Academy Award winner stepped out for the Givenchy Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show in a gold blazer jacket covered in coarse beading. Jared wore a chunky gold chain necklace, black pants, and metallic silver shoes. His footwear matched the handbag he carried, and he also had the same silver grills in his mouth.

On March 1, Jared attended the Acne Studios Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 Show in a red jacket with a white button up shirt, black pants, and white loafers. He rocked metallic eye makeup that wasn’t nearly as dramatic as the black eye makeup he wore the following day. Jared’s looked fabulous for every Paris Fashion Week event he’s attended thus far, and we’re hoping he’s just getting started!

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad