Jared Leto Carries Fake Head To Met Gala As He Wows In Blood Red Gucci Outfit Dripping In Bling

Jared Leto had fans seeing double at the Met Gala 2019 on May 6 when he arrived on the red carpet of fashion’s biggest night of the year carrying a fake head that looked just like him!

All eyes were on Jared Leto, 47, when he arrived at the Met Gala in New York on May 6. And it wasn’t just because of the scarlet-colored Gucci outfit that he wore with silver shoes and covered in rhinestone chains. It was because the Oscar-winner arrived carrying a fake head that looked just like him. It was the Suicide Squad actor’s interpretation of the 2019 “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme and was starkly different to his outfit at the glitzy fundraising event in May 2018. Last year he looked like a very haute couture Jesus, complete with a gold crown of thorns. Wearing a blue Gucci suit with a gold embroidered cream vestment, he was perfectly in line with the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme. This year, he had the same hair, the same beard but looked very, well, camp. He even had fun with the fake head by allowing singer Shawn Mendes to hold it while they were on the red carpet.

Jared has been making fans swoon and rocking stylish clothes for decades now, ever since he became a teen heartthrob after co-starring in the ‘90s TV show, My So-Called Life with Claire Danes. Recently, he has been romantically linked to yet another fashionista – fellow Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o, 36. But the Mexican-Kenyan beauty played down dating rumors in a March 8 interview with Net-a-Porter. “Jared Leto, he’s still on speed dial, because we were on that [Oscar campaign] journey together and he’s so embracing of me,” Lupita said, referring to 2014 when they both won Academy Awards for their work. That year she took home Best Supporting Actress for 12 Years A Slave. Meanwhile he won Best Supporting Actor for Dallas Buyers Club. “There was an intimacy that grew from that that goes beyond the dating rumors, beyond all that,” Lupita added.

Fashion and romance aside, Jared is mainly well-known for his acting and his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars. He is currently promoting his new documentary, A Day in the Life of America, which looks at people around the U.S.

It was shot entirely during one day, July 4. “We knew there were certain things that we wanted to capture and then there were certain things that we hoped to capture and then others things that we didn’t know we would capture,” he told our sister site Variety about the project. “We were blown away.”