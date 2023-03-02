Jared Leto Rocks Wild Red Eye Shadow & Sparkly Gold Jacket At Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Jared Leto looking outrageous? It must be a day ending in the letter “Y.” Jared, 51, sported an eye-catching look when he attended the Givenchy Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday (Mar. 2). The shirtless Leto opted for a gender-defying look with a gold blazer jacket covered in coarse beading. He opted for a chunky gold chain around his neck and black pants. His shoes were metallic silver, the same color as the handbag he carried and the grills he wore in his mouth.

The look initially came with a large black overcoat that Jared wore as a cape. After discarding it, he posed for the cameras and stuck out his tongue. A streak of red covered it, as if he had just eaten a cherry popsicle before attending the fashion show. It seems the coloring on his tongue was meant to match Jared’s red eyeshadow. The look was giving Yukon Cornelius by way of Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge-era My Chemical Romance.

Leto is no stranger to attention-hungry outfits. At the 2022 Met Gala, he wore an off-white suit with flower designs and a wide lapel. Considerably tame on its own, the look itself became Leto-esquely extra when his plus one was his clone. Leto brought along a man who was dressed just like him and sported similar facial hair. The “Mini Leto,” who was maybe just a few inches shorter, posed just like Jared on the red carpet, as if his shadow had come to life.

It brought back memories of the 2019 Met Gala when Jared walked with a faux-severed head designed to look like his own. (In 2018, Jared kept it simple by just channeling Jesus with a golden crown of thorns.)

Leto will be seen next in the upcoming reboot of Disney’s Haunted Mansion. He plays the celebrated Hat-Box Ghost in the film that stars LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Hasan Mihnaj, Winona Ryder, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, and Jamie Lee Curtis (as Madame Leota.) Jared is reportedly set to appear in the sequel to 2010’s Tron: Legacy. He was initially set to star and produce a third Tron movie as far back as 2017, but multiple outlets report progress is being made on a movie (tentatively titled Tron: Ares) with Maleficent: Mistress of Evil director Joachim Rønning in talks to direct, per Variety.