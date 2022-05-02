Jared Leto Arrives For The Met Gala In A White Tux With A Look-Alike Clone By His Side

Update (5/2/22 8:45 p.m. EST): An earlier version of this article identified Fredrik Robertsson as Jared Leto.

Jared Leto, 50, rocked one of the most unique accessories of the evening as he stepped out on the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday May 2. The WeCrashed star’s outfit was one of the actor’s more tame pieces, consisting of an off-white suit with flower designs, over a white shirt and a bright red tie. He had some more standard accessories like sunglasses and leather gloves, but the rocker had a much more interesting plus-one.

It wouldn’t be a Jared Leto Met Gala outfit without a unique twist. The singer had a look-alike twin by his side, dressed in the exact same outfit. It was hard to tell the difference between which Jared was the real one, because other than the similar outfits, they had the exact same hairstyles, bags, and sunglasses too!

View Related Gallery Met Gala Red Carpet 2022: Photos Of Celeb Arrivals Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 02 May 2022 Kim Kardashian Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 02 May 2022

Jared’s been a fixture at the Met Gala for years, and he regularly sports interesting and innovative outfits to the event. He went for a priestly garb in 2018, when he wore a blue suit with a cream vestment, but he really channelled Jesus, with a golden crown of thorns. While it may have seemed a bit much, the Christ-inspired look fit the “Heavenly Bodies” theme perfectly.

Still, it’s hard to draw as much attention as he did with his 2019 outfit for the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” themed gala. The Oscar-winner rocked a blinged-out, blood-red Gucci outfit, but the most eye-catching part of his look was the faux-severed head, designed to look just like his own, that he accessorized with at the event.

The “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” themed outfit was a unique twist on some of his more recent outfits, like when he sported a shimmering black suit to the premiere of WeCrashed in March. The look also showed that the Dallas Buyers Club star can still clean up incredibly, after he spent much of 2020 showing some skin with sexy shirtless (or occasionally unbuttoned) Instagram photos, displaying his sculpted torso.

The Suicide Squad actor’s fashionable look was incredibly fitting, as one of his biggest roles of the past year was playing late fashion designer Paolo Gucci in the Ridley Scott-directed biopic House Of Gucci alongside stars like Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, and Salma Hayek. Throughout the promotion for House Of Gucci, Jared showed off his keen fashion-sense.

Gucci isn’t the only real life person that Jared played recently. The 30 Seconds to Mars vocalist starred opposite Anne Hathaway in the WeWork-inspired series WeCrashed, where he played the company’s disgraced CEO Adam Neumann. Like with his House of Gucci role, the star was the spitting image of the CEO for the new series.