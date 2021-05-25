Jared Leto Looks Unrecognizable As Disgraced WeWork CEO Adam Neumann: See Pics

Jared Leto has transformed again! This time, the 49-year-old looked half his age while filming scenes with Anne Hathaway for their upcoming AppleTV+ series ‘WeCrashed’

Jared Leto was clean shaved and rocking a bright blue beanie in the first shots from the set of his new series “WeCrashed“ The chameleon-like actor, 49, chatted happily with co-star Anne Hathaway as they strolled along a street in Queens, N.Y. on May 25.

Jared is portraying disgraced WeWork CEO Adam Neumann and Ann plays his on-screen wife Rebekah Neumann. The Academy award winners are also executive producers on the Apple TV+ series.

During the sidewalk shoot Jared follows Anne, enthusiastically attempting to engage her in conversation. Anne appears to be humoring her on-screen husband, as he gestures excitedly with a partially-eaten banana in hand.

Jared wore a gray hoodie and jeans for the scene. Anne looked casual-chic in a pair of dark grey leggings paired with an olive green jacket and Birkenstock sandals.

“WeCrashed“ is based on the Wondery podcast of the same name and, according to Variety, the eight part series will cover the “greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible.”3

Prior to shooting “WeCrashed” Jared was busy playing filming Ridley Scott‘s House of Gucci in Italy. Jared portrays Paolo Gucci in the film, and as per usual he went all out making sure he looked just right for the part. Balding grey hair and aging prosthetics did the trick to turn him into the Gucci family patriarch.

Jared’s most ambitious transformation to date was for the 2013 film, Dallas Buyers Club. He won an Oscar for his impeccable portrayal of trans woman Rayon in the heartbreaking movie.

Then, in the 2016 film Suicide Squad he was unrecognizable again. He played the role of The Joker and it was almost impossible to tell it was him while he was in character. His role of The Joker was reprised in Justice League: The Snyder Cut, which was released on HBO Max last month.