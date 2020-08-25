Jared Leto, 48, Posts Sexy Mirror Selfie With Unbuttoned Shirt & Sends ‘Love’ To Fans On Instagram — See Pic

Jared Leto shared an eye-catching photo of himself looking handsome in a orange open shirt that showed off his chest on Instagram and asked his fans how they’re ‘holding up’.

Jared Leto, 48, got his fans’ attention on Instagram when he posted a sexy photo that revealed his bare chest! The actor was holding up his phone in the mirror selfie, which he shared on Aug. 24, and was wearing a mostly unbuttoned orange shirt while giving a serious look to the camera and flaunting facial hair. His dark locks were also pulled back but he still showed off a messy yet epic look with some strands on one side of the front of his head.

“Sending good thoughts and 💛 your way xoxo 🖤 How’s everyone holding up?” he asked in the caption for the post. Fans couldn’t help but gush over the photo and some also answered his question. “AWWW PERFECT😍💖🔥,” one fan wrote while another said “so happy to see you.”

Before Jared made headlines because of his latest attractive pic, he made headlines for being spotted while on a hike with his girlfriend Valery Kaufman, 26, in June. The lovebirds, who started their romance around five years ago, were walking in Malibu while dressed in workout clothes and face masks. The outing was a rare one since they are usually private and haven’t been seen together in public very often.

Before that, Jared and Valery were seen going on a lunch date with his mom in Feb. 2020 after not being seen together for a very long time. The dark-haired hunk has previously stated in interviews that he likes to keep his personal life private so it’s no surprise that he would keep his romance with the model on the down-low. It’s still awesome to see them out and about and having a great time whenever they choose to step out together.

When Jared isn’t posting selfies and/or hanging out with his girlfriend, he is playing music in his band Thirty Seconds to Mars or acting in various films and television shows. The talented star seems to be busy on a regular basis and inspiring his supporters with whatever he does, which is great to see.