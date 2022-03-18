See Pics

Anne Hathaway Slays In High Slit Cut Out Gown For ‘WeCrashed’ Premiere With Jared Leto

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Anne Hathaway poses atop her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame following a ceremony in her honor, in Los Angeles Anne Hathaway Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, USA - 09 May 2019
American actress Anne Hathaway arrives at the Global Premiere Of Apple TV+'s 'WeCrashed' held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Global Premiere Of Apple TV+'s 'WeCrashed', Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Los Angeles, California, United States - 18 Mar 2022
American actress Anne Hathaway wearing Aquazzura heels and Bulgari jewels and American actor Jared Leto wearing a studded Gucci suit and gloves arrive at the Global Premiere Of Apple TV+'s 'WeCrashed' held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Global Premiere Of Apple TV+'s 'WeCrashed', Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Los Angeles, California, United States - 18 Mar 2022
Anne Hathaway 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' TV show, New York, USA - 15 Mar 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Working those angles! Anne was the center of attention in her sexy blue and black gown at the debut of the limited series, about the rise and fall of WeWork.

Anna Hathaway, 39, oozed pure elegance on the red carpet premiere of Apple TV+’s WeCrashed on Thursday, Mar. 17 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in LA. The star showed off her style in a chic blue and black David Koma dress at the debut of the show, which covers the dramatic rise and fall of the co-working startup WeWork and its leaders.

Anne Hathway stuns in blue David Koma during the premiere of ‘WeCrashed’ in LA on Mar. 17, 2022. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Anne’s robin’s egg blue dress featured a long sleeve and high leg slit, along with one smooth cutout running from shoulder to hip to reveal her abs and a black bra beneath. For accessories, she went with classic black Aquazzura heels and a little black clutch. Bulgari and dark tousled locks completed the look.

Joining Anne on the red carpet was Jared Leto, who looked handsome as ever in a velvet Gucci suit with specks of glitter throughout. He teamed the suit with a ruffled shirt and sheer gloves, letting his long locks hang down smoothly.

Anne Hathaway on the set of 'WeCrashed' film set in New York. 'WeCrashed' TV show on set filming, New York, USA - 11 Jun 2021
Anne Hathaway on the set of 'WeCrashed' film set in New York. 'WeCrashed' TV show on set filming, New York, USA - 11 Jun 2021
Jared Leto arrives on the set of ‚ÄòWe Crashed‚Äô in New York City Pictured: Jared Leto Ref: SPL5231154 070621 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Co-star Jared Leto was handsome in Gucci at the event. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Anne and Jared play real-life couple and WeWork disgraced co-founders Rebekah and Adam Neumann in the limited series, which will release the first three episodes on Mar. 18. Asked what drew her to the role, Anne told People, “I loved the chance to take a story that people knew or feel like they know very well and to humanize it. That was really appealing.” To play the role, Anne felt a “responsibility” to honor Rebehak’s “humanity and to her truth.”

Jared, who is known for his immersive method acting, told People it would be taking him time to ease out of the role. “It’s definitely not a light switch,” he explained. “Like anything, if you make a habit out of a way of talking, a way of walking, a way of being it doesn’t just go away the second you turn the switch or there isn’t a switch. And I think that’s normal. You know, I kind of fall in love with every character I play in a way and you know, oftentimes I’m sad to see them go.”