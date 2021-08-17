See Pics

Anne Hathaway & Jared Leto Hold Hands Filming Beach Scene For New Show ‘WeCrashed’

anne hathaway
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock
Anne Hathaway poses atop her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame following a ceremony in her honor, in Los Angeles Anne Hathaway Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, USA - 09 May 2019
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Anne Hathaway looks picture perfect with her son on her hip as they grab dinner with family in Santa Monica. Pictured: Anne Hathaway BACKGRID USA 25 MARCH 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Anne Hathaway 'The Last Thing He Wanted' film premiere, Arrivals, Sundance Film Festival, Park City, USA - 27 Jan 2020 Wearing Michael Kors View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Anne Hathaway & Jared Leto looked amazing holding hands on a beach while filming their upcoming show, ‘WeCrashed.’

Anne Hathaway, 38, and Jared Leto, 49, are picking up filming their upcoming hit new show, WeCrashed, and the pair were pictured filming at The Shores beach club in Atlantic Beach, New York on August 16. The new Apple TV+ series stars Jared, who plays former WeWork CEO, Adam Neumann, and Anne, who plays his wife, Rebekah. The pair looked fabulous in all-white ensembles while filming.

Jared Leto & Anne Hathaway were filming their new Apple TV+ series, ‘WeCrashed,’ in New York on Aug. 16. Jared, who plays former WeWork CEO, Adam Neumann, and Anne, who plays his wife, Rebekah Paltrow, were holding hands while filming. (Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock)

Anne was decked out in a long flowy sheer white beach cover-up with a straw hat and sunglasses, while Jared was clad in a cream V-neck sweater and tight white pants. The dup sat in a cabana while holding hands. In another scene, the actors were seen filming with five children as they seemed to be enjoying a fun day on the beach.

The limited TV series follows the lives of Adam, the disgraced co-founder of WeWork, and his wife Rebekah Paltrow, who is actually the cousin of Gwyneth Paltrow. The couple started the company and the show will depict how the company made it to the top and inevitably crashed due to power, greed, and the couple’s wild love affair. According to Apple, the show will follow the “greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world’s most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible.”

Actress Anne Hathaway arrives to the album release party for Britney Spears' new album "Britney," Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2001, in New York. (AP Photo/Louis Lanzano)
Photo by: Peter Kramer STAR MAX, Inc. - copyright 2002 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Telephone/Fax: (212) 995-1196 7/16/02 Anne Hathaway at the premiere of "Sex and The City". (NYC) (Star Max via AP Images)
TO GO WITH STORY TITLED ANNE HATHAWAY--Actress Anne Hathaway, star of Disney's "The Princess Diaries," poses in her suite at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., April 2, 2002. Hathaway is currently staring in the new romance film "The Other Side of The World." (AP Photo/Rene Macura)

While a release date for the show has not officially been announced, we cannot wait to see it, not only for the wild story it portrays but because Anne and Jared are two of the best actors in Hollywood.