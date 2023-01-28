North West, 9, Channels Dad Kanye As She Lip Syncs Rap Song In TikTok With Kim Kardashian

North West, 9, showed off her love of music by lip syncing a rap song, in a new TikTok video with her mom Kim Kardashian. The daughter of Kanye West wore her basketball clothes, which included a black T-shirt, and had her long hair down with a black headband as she confidently performed in front of the camera. Kim, 42, could be seen watching her in the background as she wore a red and orange shirt, which she wore to North’s basketball game that same day, and had her long hair in a braid.

The video’s comments were turned off, so no responses were left, but the it racked up over 332K views. The clip also seemed to show North channeling her rapper dad through the genre of song she sang along to and the comfort she had in front of a camera. “Period ahhhhh,” the caption for the post read.

This isn’t the first time North and Kim have gotten attention for a TikTok video. The mother and daughter often share various clips of them doing random things during fun moments. Just two days ago, they posted a clip of them laughing, lip syncing, and dancing to a song as they wore casual clothes and Kim appeared to be makeup-free.

When North and Kim aren’t busy making TikTok videos together, they’re getting ready to lend their voices to the big screen. Three days ago, it was reported that North and her brother Saint, 7, will be making their acting debut alongside their famous mom by taking on voice roles in PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. The upcoming children’s flick is a sequel to the first film, PAW Patrol: The Movie, which was released in 2012.

The exciting news comes after Kim appeared in the first film. She played the voice role of a white poodle named Delores and made quite a lasting impression with the fun project. Delores is one of the dogs that was captured and placed at Fuzzy Buddies Obedience School in the storyline of the film.