Tristan Thompson Is Seen With Kim Kardashian At North’s Basketball Game After Mom’s Death

It looks like Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s friendship is going strong. The SKIMS founder, 42, and 31-year-old NBA pro were spotted heading to North West‘s basketball game together in Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 27. They didn’t appear to be in conversation with one another, as Kim walked a few steps of the ex-boyfriend of her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian. They kept it casual, with Tristan donning black sweats and a black hoodie, and Kim wearing a red sports jersey by Diadora, and Italian sportswear company.

The outing came three weeks after Tristan’s mother, Andrea, suddenly passed away due to a heart attack. While the father of three has yet to publicly address his loss, Khloe, 38, shared a heartfelt tribute to Andrea earlier this week on Instagram. She began by saying she had been avoiding coming to terms with her and Tristan’s loss, which made her feel “numb”. She continued, “I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult. So difficult that I’m choosing not to say goodbye for good because that is something I cannot fathom. Goodbyes for good are something I don’t believe in. I KNOW I will see you again. I know I will hear your sweet voice and infectious laugh again. I know I’ll get to feel that embrace of yours.”

She also promised Andrea that Tristan’s brother, Amari, would be taken care of. She signed off by quoting a Bible passage. “So with you: Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy,” she concluded.

Unsurprisingly, the Good American founder was spotted in Tristan’s hometown of Toronto with him after Andrea passed on Jan. 6. Khloe was joined by Kim, her younger sister Kylie Jenner, and their momager, Kris Jenner. Rapper Drake was also seen in the crowd supporting Tristan.

Kris, 67, shared a tribute to Andrea on Jan. 7. “I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan’s mom, Andrea. My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel,” she began in an Instagram slideshow that included pictures of Andrea with her, Tristan, and Khloe. “You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother. What a blessing you were to your family!!! I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light. Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way. Rest in peace beautiful angel.”